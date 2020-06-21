Red Cross of Southern Nevada issues wildfire safety guide

Residents are advised to prepare an emergency kit with essential items and follow evacuation guidelines in the event of a wildfire.

Getty Images According to federal and state land management officials, Nevada is facing an elevated risk of a severe and potentially catastrophic wildfire season because of drought conditions, dry vegetation and other factors.

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada has issued a wildfire safety and preparedness guide for wildfire season.

With the summer heat and wind contributing to conditions for wildfires, the Red Cross advised that residents have a 72-hour emergency kit in the event of an evacuation. This kit should include essential items, including food and water, digital copies of important documents and medications.

Residents are also advised to factor coronavirus conditions into their plan by packing personal protective equipment and sanitizer, as well as maintaining social distancing guidelines in public.

If there is a wildfire in the area, the Red Cross guide recommends listening to local news outlets for updated emergency information and leave immediately if an evacuation is ordered. If there is no evacuation order, residents should keep their windows and doors closed to limit exposure to smoke and dust.

Families also should select a meeting place in case they become separated in an evacuation, as well as plan at least two evacuation routes in case one is blocked.

Residents shouldn’t return home unless fire officials say it’s safe, and should be cautious in burned areas where hazards can still be present.

The Red Cross offers disaster preparedness training through its Be Red Cross Ready Program online. Two Red Cross apps called Emergency and First Aid also provide emergency alerts and steps to handle common first aid emergencies, respectively.

