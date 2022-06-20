Red Cross reaches out to residents affected by Father’s Day fire

The Red Cross is urging anyone affected by Sunday’s massive fire in downtown Las Vegas to visit the organization’s assistance center if they are in need of help.

American Red Cross of Southern Nevada volunteer Ben Bishop helps displaced resident Bill Monnett, 42, at an assistance center at Hollingsworth STEAM Academy on Monday, June 20, 2022, after a fire Urban Lofts Townhomes in downtown Las Vegas Sunday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Las Vegas Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department investigate on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. Over 30 vehicles and at least 10 buildings were destroyed at a condominium complex and nearby businesses on Sunday in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, left, tours an assistance center with Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada, at Hollingsworth STEAM Academy on Monday, June 20, 2022, after a fire Urban Lofts Townhomes in downtown Las Vegas Sunday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

American Red Cross of Southern Nevada volunteer Ben Bishop helps displaced resident Bill Monnett, 42, at an assistance center at Hollingsworth STEAM Academy on Monday, June 20, 2022, a day after a fire at Urban Lofts Townhomes in downtown Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, right, talks to the news media at an American Red Cross of Southern Nevada assistance center at Hollingsworth STEAM Academy on Monday, June 20, 2022, after a fire Urban Lofts Townhomes in downtown Las Vegas Sunday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, left, tours an assistance center with Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada, at Hollingsworth STEAM Academy on Monday, June 20, 2022, a day after a fire at Urban Lofts Townhomes in downtown Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

American Red Cross of Southern Nevada volunteers Diane Orgill, left, and Ben Bishop work at an assistance center at Hollingsworth STEAM Academy on Monday, June 20, 2022, a day after a fire at Urban Lofts Townhomes in downtown Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, right, tours an assistance center with Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada, left, and volunteer Diane Orgill, at Hollingsworth STEAM Academy on Monday, June 20, 2022, a day after a fire at Urban Lofts Townhomes in downtown Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Las Vegas Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department investigate on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. Over 30 vehicles and at least 10 buildings were destroyed at a condominium complex and nearby businesses on Sunday in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Las Vegas Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department investigate on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. Over 30 vehicles and at least 10 buildings were destroyed at a condominium complex and nearby businesses on Sunday in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Las Vegas Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department investigate on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. Over 30 vehicles and at least 10 buildings were destroyed at a condominium complex and nearby businesses on Sunday in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Las Vegas Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department investigate on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. Over 30 vehicles and at least 10 buildings were destroyed at a condominium complex and nearby businesses on Sunday in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

An aerial photograph taken on Monday, June 20, 2022, shows destroyed vehicles outside a condominium complex and nearby businesses that were also destroyed by fire on Sunday in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Las Vegas Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department investigate on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. Over 30 vehicles and at least 10 buildings were destroyed at a condominium complex and nearby businesses on Sunday in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Las Vegas Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department investigate on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. Over 30 vehicles and at least 10 buildings were destroyed at a condominium complex and nearby businesses on Sunday in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Las Vegas Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department investigate on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. Over 30 vehicles and at least 10 buildings were destroyed at a condominium complex and nearby businesses on Sunday in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Las Vegas Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department investigate on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. Over 30 vehicles and at least 10 buildings were destroyed at a condominium complex and nearby businesses on Sunday in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives looks through debris during the investigation on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. Over 30 vehicles and at least 10 buildings were destroyed at a condominium complex and nearby businesses on Sunday in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Las Vegas Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department investigate on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. Over 30 vehicles and at least 10 buildings were destroyed at a condominium complex and nearby businesses on Sunday in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

When Bill Monnett got home from a bar early Sunday morning, the condominium he’s lived at for over a year was surrounded by firefighters.

“It was probably one of the most stressful days of my life,” the 42-year-old said, recounting the aftermath of the massive fire in downtown Las Vegas that officials said is the largest blaze in the city in the past 25 years.

The fire broke out in a building under construction at the Urban Lofts Townhomes at 200 Tower St., near Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas Fire Department Deputy Chief Ashanti Gray said Monday.

About 100 residents in nearby occupied homes were evacuated, and the blaze affected at least 10 buildings and torched dozens of cars.

The only reported injury was minor smoke inhalation, the Fire Department has said.

On Monday, the American Red Cross urged anyone in need of help after the blaze to visit the organization’s assistance center,at Hollingsworth STEAM Academy, 1776 E. Ogden Ave.

“We haven’t seen nearly as many residents as we would have assumed that we would have,” Rachel Flanigan, the executive director of the Red Cross’ Southern Nevada chapter, told reporters during a news conference on Monday.

The assistance center will be open at the school from Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

About 50 people sought out the Red Cross assistance center on Sunday, but the organization had yet to hear from about 15 families as of Monday morning, said volunteer Diane Orgill. Many of the families who were evacuated Sunday found somewhere to stay or didn’t need longer shelter.

“Most of them didn’t need to stay in the shelter. Most of them were able to be returned to their residence,” said Orgill, who was waiting for any other residents at the elementary school on Monday.

Monnett arrived at the school at about 11:30 a.m. Monday looking for financial assistance to replace essential items while he stays with a friend. He said the townhome next to his was “completely torched,” and his unit suffered water and smoke damage, and now has a hole in the roof.

He has a running list in his head of chores to do in the aftermath of the fire. Volunteers at the school on Monday talked him through calling his insurance company and contacting a therapist if he needed help processing the situation.

Monnett said he doesn’t know when he’ll be able to enter his home again.

“My clothes are still there. They just smell like smoke,” he said. “It’s not really habitable.”

The deputy fire chief said that shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, firefighters who were driving back to their station were the first people to report the fire.

“They went to investigate after seeing a large amount of smoke,” Gray said, adding that the unoccupied building was fully engulfed by flames when they started to evacuate neighboring homes.

Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said gusting winds early Sunday helped grow the fire and push it toward other buildings, causing a need for more evacuations.

“It was getting a lot more oxygen,” Szymanski said.

Officials were still investigating the cause of the fire as of Monday afternoon, he said.

Residents and the construction company working on the complex told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sunday that they have had ongoing issues with squatters and people breaking into the complex.

Tracey Hill, the project manager for the complex, said the building was a “sitting duck” for intruders, and that NV Energy had stalled the construction project due to an issue with underground power lines.

The Sunday blaze also spread to a NV Energy utility pole and knocked down power lines, causing a large blackout in downtown Las Vegas. NV Energy did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Monday.

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz visited volunteers at the Red Cross assistance center on Monday morning and thanked first responders who helped fight the fire.

“The city, the mayor, my fellow councilmembers were all devastated by this very heavy news on a Father’s Day,” she said. “We’re just so, so happy, though, and relieved, that there weren’t any casualties, we didn’t lose anybody.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.