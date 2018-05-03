Red Cross to install smoke detectors in Las Vegas Valley

Red Cross volunteers will install free smoke alarms in Southern Nevada through May 12 as part of the organization’s nationwide Sound the Alarm campaign.

Residents can call the Southern Nevada Red Cross to request a free smoke alarm installation at 702-697-1707.

The Southern Nevada arm of the Red Cross will install 1,000 smoke alarms, and volunteers will help residents come up with an evacuation plan and share fire prevention information when they make the visits.

The main installation event is slated for May 12 at the Doolittle Community Center. The nationwide goal is to install 100,000 smoke alarms during this year’s campaign.

