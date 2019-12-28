44°F
Red Rock Canyon entrance closed due to heavy traffic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2019 - 2:11 pm
 
Updated December 28, 2019 - 5:08 pm

Red Rock Canyon’s entrance is temporarily closed Saturday afternoon because of heavy traffic.

“We’re closed temporarily until traffic thins out,” according to a 1:15 p.m. post on Red Rock Canyon’s Twitter page. “Rock Canyon is a GREAT place to bring family & friends over the holidays. Unfortunately that means we experience capacity issues. Want to beat the rush & avoid closures? Come for breakfast or a pre-lunch hike!”

An employee who answered the phone at Red Rock Canyon said closures typically last for an hour to 1½ hours, but that law enforcement would decide when the entrance gates will reopen.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

