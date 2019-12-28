Red Rock Canyon entrance closed due to heavy traffic

The canyon’s entrance is temporarily closed Saturday afternoon because of heavy traffic, according to a 1:15 p.m. post on Twitter.

Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Red Rock Canyon’s entrance is temporarily closed Saturday afternoon because of heavy traffic.

“We’re closed temporarily until traffic thins out,” according to a 1:15 p.m. post on Red Rock Canyon’s Twitter page. “Rock Canyon is a GREAT place to bring family & friends over the holidays. Unfortunately that means we experience capacity issues. Want to beat the rush & avoid closures? Come for breakfast or a pre-lunch hike!”

An employee who answered the phone at Red Rock Canyon said closures typically last for an hour to 1½ hours, but that law enforcement would decide when the entrance gates will reopen.

