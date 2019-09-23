Red Rock Canyon hiker expected to survive after 60-foot fall

A hiker was badly injured after he fell about 60 feet in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Calico Basin at Red Rock National Conservation Area (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A hiker was badly injured but is expected to survive after he fell about 60 feet in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department search and rescue responded to the area around 3 p.m. to find a man with “significant injuries,” Lt. Brian Boxler said.

The man was flown by helicopter to an ambulance that took him to University Medical Center, Boxler said.

