Red Rock Canyon, Hoover Dam stay closed due to coronavirus

Two of the biggest attractions in the Las Vegas area remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tourists leave after taking selfies by the Red Rock Canyon sign on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Two of the biggest attractions in the Las Vegas area remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Early last week, the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Scenic Drive was closed until further notice, according to the organization’s website.

Officials have expanded the closures to also include the overlook, late night trailhead, Red Spring picnic area and boardwalk and all campsites at Red Rock Campground. The visitors center is also closed.

On March 17, the Hoover Dam was closed to all visitors, the Bureau of Reclamation said.

Also, the Lake Mead National Recreation Area announced more closures last week to park operations on Sunday in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.