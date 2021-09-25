Red Rock Canyon scenic loop closed for day after 2 killed in crash

Two people are dead after a crash Saturday morning inside the Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area.

The crash happened on the scenic loop inside the park, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a tweet at about 9:25 a.m. Saturday.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Younger said a passerby reported that a 3-wheel vehicle had gone off the road and was on fire. Two were dead at the scene.

The scenic loop will be closed for the remainder of the day and reopen Sunday, Red Rock Canyon said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

