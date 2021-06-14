Red Rock Canyon wildfire has burned about 50 acres

The Cottonwood Valley Fire, first reported Monday morning, is the second wildfire just west of Las Vegas since Thursday.

A fire broke out in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area early Monday, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The fire, known as the Cottonwood Valley Fire, was reported shortly after 11 a.m., north of state Route 160, bureau spokeswoman Kirsten Cannon said. An online map of Nevada wildfires shows the blaze just west of Black Velvet Road.

The blaze is not within the Red Rock Canyon scenic loop.

Cannon said shortly after 1:30 p.m. that the fire is estimated to be about 50 acres.

This is the second fire to break out just west of Las Vegas since Thursday, when target shooting sparked a wildfire that has burned about 1,380 acres. The separate Sandy Valley fire was 90 percent contained as of Sunday night, and is expected to be fully contained this week.

