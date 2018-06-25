Red Rock Canyon wildfire prompts air quality advisory

Smoke and potentially elevated levels of ozone from a fire at Red Rock National Conservation Area prompted county officials on Sunday to issue an air quality advisory.

Crews fight a fire in the Pine Creek trail area in the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Friday, June 22, 2018, in Las Vegas (BLM Southern Nevada)

According to the Clark County Department of Air Quality website, the levels of smoke and ozone are not currently at levels the department considers “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Higher levels of ozone and smoke can cause issues for young children, elderly people and those with heart and breathing problems, according to officials.

The Pine Creek fire at Red Rock that broke out Friday morning consumed 20 acres and was about 85 percent contained Saturday night, Bureau of Land Management officials said. The perimeter of the total affected area of the fire stretched about 91 acres because of large areas that went unburned, officials said.

The fire is expected to be fully contained 7 p.m. Sunday, according to officials.

Red Rock’s scenic loop was not affected by the blaze, but the Pine Creek parking lot and nearby trails will be closed while officials work to contain the fire. BLM officials will investigate the cause of the fire.

