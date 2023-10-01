71°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Red Rock Canyon’s Scenic Drive resumes mandatory reservation system

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2023 - 2:34 pm
 
Updated October 1, 2023 - 5:40 pm
Brian Lee bikes on the Scenic Loop Drive path, which was closed to visitors due to impending st ...
Brian Lee bikes on the Scenic Loop Drive path, which was closed to visitors due to impending storms from Hurricane Hilary, in an area at the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you want to visit Red Rock Canyon National Conservation area any time between Sunday and May 31, 2024, you’ll need a reservation.

Red Rock Canyon’s Scenic Drive will require a reservation for timed entry into the park. The timed entry will be enforced daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the park announced on X.

Red Rock Canyon rolled out its timed entry system in 2020 “to improve visitor experience, address capacity issues during busy seasons, and improve human health and safety,” the Bureau of Land Management said in a news release.

To make a reservation, visit recreation.gov or call 877-444-6777. The Scenic Drive is $20 per vehicle and $10 per motorcycle to enter. A $2 processing fee is applied to all reservations.

Timed entry reservations can be made up to 30 days in advance, BLM said.

MOST READ
1
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
2
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: By impeaching Biden, Republicans could help re-elect him
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: By impeaching Biden, Republicans could help re-elect him
3
Dolan says Vegas is perfect for his ‘lightbulb-y’ Sphere
Dolan says Vegas is perfect for his ‘lightbulb-y’ Sphere
4
Police union sues Review-Journal over Henderson jail video
Police union sues Review-Journal over Henderson jail video
5
Achtung, baby! Sphere celebrates opening night with U2 — PHOTOS
Achtung, baby! Sphere celebrates opening night with U2 — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Seeking Sunday outdoor recreation: Best to avoid US parks
Seeking Sunday outdoor recreation: Best to avoid US parks
Death Valley visitors could soon pay more to camp, hike
Death Valley visitors could soon pay more to camp, hike
Get ready for new closures for the I-515/Charleston Interchange Project
Get ready for new closures for the I-515/Charleston Interchange Project
Looking for Boulder City’s bighorn sheep? Check out ‘Ram Cam’
Looking for Boulder City’s bighorn sheep? Check out ‘Ram Cam’
Planning to park at Harry Reid airport? Here’s the latest
Planning to park at Harry Reid airport? Here’s the latest
Gilcrease Orchard requiring tickets for weekend visits
Gilcrease Orchard requiring tickets for weekend visits