Red Rock Canyon’s Scenic Drive resumes mandatory reservation system

Visitors to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation area must make a reservation to enter the park until May 31, 2024.

Brian Lee bikes on the Scenic Loop Drive path, which was closed to visitors due to impending storms from Hurricane Hilary, in an area at the Red Rock National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you want to visit Red Rock Canyon National Conservation area any time between Sunday and May 31, 2024, you’ll need a reservation.

Red Rock Canyon’s Scenic Drive will require a reservation for timed entry into the park. The timed entry will be enforced daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the park announced on X.

Red Rock Canyon rolled out its timed entry system in 2020 “to improve visitor experience, address capacity issues during busy seasons, and improve human health and safety,” the Bureau of Land Management said in a news release.

To make a reservation, visit recreation.gov or call 877-444-6777. The Scenic Drive is $20 per vehicle and $10 per motorcycle to enter. A $2 processing fee is applied to all reservations.

Timed entry reservations can be made up to 30 days in advance, BLM said.