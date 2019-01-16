Local Las Vegas

Red Rock conservation area will have free entry on MLK Day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2019 - 1:56 pm
 

Entry to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will be free on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Bureau of Land Management will waive all amenity fees at the canyon, but camping and group day use fees will remain in effect.

The BLM expects heavy traffic at Red Rock that day, with the highest number of visitors between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Red Rock is located off State Route 159 about 17 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip. The visitor center will remain open during the partial government shutdown thanks to the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

