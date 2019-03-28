Red Rock recreation area shifts to remain open 1 hour later

People visit the Red Rock Canyon scenic drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Extra daylight means extended hours at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Starting Monday, the 13-mile Scenic Drive will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., one hour later than the current closing time.

The change happens every year at this time to take advantage of the longer days and later sunsets, according to the Bureau of Land Management, which operates the conservation area.

The Red Rock visitor center will continue to be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The summertime schedule will last through September. The gates will close at 7 p.m. in October and then at 5 p.m. from November through February.

Thursday’s announcement of the extended hours came with two reminders from the BLM: Expect congestion at Red Rock in the spring, especially on weekends between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. And if you plan to use a ride-hailing service to get there, remember that cell service is limited at Red Rock and you may not have enough signal to hail a ride back.

More information about the recreation area is available at https://www.blm.gov/red-rock-canyon-nca.

