Local Las Vegas

Red Rock scenic drive lots to close for paving project

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2017 - 12:00 pm
 

Paving is halfway completed for the 13-mile scenic drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, but two parking lots will close as construction continues through the end of August, officials said Tuesday.

The Pine Creek and Sandstone Quarry lots are scheduled to close this week, allowing crews to add parking spots, said John Asselin, a spokesman for the Bureau of Land Management of Southern Nevada.

Visitors were encouraged to use the Oak Creek, Calico I and Calico II parking lots as alternatives. The Calico I lot, which was expanded from 42 to 167 spots, will reopen Friday, Asselin said.

Additionally, crews started pulverizing and repaving Mile 8 of the loop Tuesday, with work scheduled to wrap up by Friday.

The Federal Highway Administration is funding the $6.4 million project, which calls for rehabilitating the entire 13-mile scenic loop. A single 11-foot-wide travel lane is available in active construction zones, with a reduced speed limit and no passing allowed.

Construction updates are posted on BLM Nevada’s social media accounts, including Facebook and Twitter.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

