Red Rock scenic loop closed after reaching capacity

Guests enter the scenic loop at Red Rock National Conservation Area on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Red Rock National Conservation Area’s scenic loop closed Saturday after reaching maximum capacity.

The 13-mile drive closed at 11:15 a.m. and is not expected to reopen until around 3 p.m., park officials announced on Twitter.

The park is open this month from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Scenic Loop is closed for capacity currently. If you want to visit Red Rock Canyon today, plan to come after around 3pm 🚗🚙 — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) March 30, 2019

