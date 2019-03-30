Red Rock scenic loop reopened after reaching capacity

Red Rock National Conservation Area’s scenic loop has reopened Saturday afternoon, about three hours after reaching its maximum capacity.
The 13-mile drive was allowing visitors in again as of 2 p.m., although the canyon was “still pretty crowded,” park officials announced on Twitter. The loop began turning away visitors around 11:15 a.m.
“Pack your water and patience!” the tweet stated.
The loop is open this month from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Scenic Drive is back open this afternoon, but we are still pretty crowded. Pack your water and patience!
— Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) March 30, 2019
Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.