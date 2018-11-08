Refrigerator sparks northeast Las Vegas mobile home fire

Clark County Firefighters responded early Thursday morning to reports of a fire at a northeast valley mobile home park.

Clark County Firefighters responded early Thursday morning to reports of a fire at a northeast valley mobile home park. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured after an electrical fire early Thursday morning at a northeast valley mobile home park.

The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. at a home in the Carefree mobile home park, 3325 S. Nellis Blvd., near Cheyenne Avenue, Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said.

Crews arriving at the scene found smoke and flames visible from the outside of the home, Buchanan said. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 3:21 a.m.

The fire was caused by an electrical issue with the refrigerator inside the home, Buchanan said. At 6 a.m. it was unclear if anyone was displaced by the fire.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

3325 S. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas