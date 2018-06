Scores of reggae fans filled the Clark County Amphitheater on Saturday for the 17th annual Reggae in the Desert festival.

Jamaican musician Kabaka Pyramid performs during Reggae in the Desert at the Clark County Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Jamaican singer Cocoa Tea performs during Reggae in the Desert at the Clark County Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Jamaican musician Kabaka Pyramid performs during Reggae in the Desert at the Clark County Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Fans party to the sounds of Jamaican singer Cocoa Tea during Reggae in the Desert at the Clark County Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Fans listen to the sounds of Jamaican singer Cocoa Tea during Reggae in the Desert at the Clark County Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas resident Adam Alcantara waives a Bob Marley flag during Reggae in the Desert at the Clark County Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Jamaican musician Kabaka Pyramid performs during Reggae in the Desert at the Clark County Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Jamaican singer Prestige, left, locks hands with Victoria Agramonte of San Francisco, Calif., while performing during Reggae in the Desert at the Clark County Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

18-month-old Home'e Uqualla takes a nap next to his dad during Reggae in the Desert at the Clark County Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Jamaican singer Prestige performs atop the speakers during Reggae in the Desert at the Clark County Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

They came to celebrate Caribbean music, enjoy specialty foods and peruse arts and crafts from vendors at the event.

Third World and Collie Buddz headlined the festival, which also featured performances by Iya Terra, Kabaka Pyramid, Cocoa Tea, Mighty Diamonds, Arise Roots and Ras Kronik.