Registration opens Monday for youth homelessness summit

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is working with the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth on the summit, scheduled Nov. 14 at downtown Las Vegas’ Historic Fifth Street School.

Attendees post notes on a display during the 8th Annual Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit at Las Vegas City Hall Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. The event was hosted by Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) and Las Vegas Sands, with support from the UNLV Greenspun College of Urban Affairs and Las Vegas Review-Journal. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Registration opens next week for the ninth annual Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit sponsored by the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth and casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp.

The summit is planned Nov. 14 at downtown Las Vegas’ Historic Fifth Street School. Registration opens Monday at nphy.org/Summit2 and costs $100 through Sept. 19 or $175 starting Sept. 20.

Summit 2025 will bring together young people who have experienced homelessness, as well as service providers, government agencies, civic and political leaders and members of the private sector.

“This year, we’re putting an even greater spotlight on youth voices because when we listen to their experiences and follow their vision, we are able to build bold, sustainable strategies that truly work for our young people,” Arash Ghafoori, CEO of the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, said in a news release.

The event is supported by the UNLV Greenspun College of Urban Affairs and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and Chief Operating Officer Patrick Dumont.

