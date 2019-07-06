95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Remains found at Colorado park may be missing Las Vegas hiker

By Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2019 - 7:55 pm
 
Updated July 5, 2019 - 8:06 pm

Authorities identified what they believe are the remains of a Rancho High School graduate who went missing in late November in Rocky Mountain National Park, officials announced Friday.

Micah Tice was first reported missing in November when he did not return to the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School after Thanksgiving break.

The prep school cadet had been last seen by two hikers around 7:30 a.m. Nov. 24 just above the treeline at Longs Peak Trailhead, National Park Service officials said in the statement.

At that time, he was carrying a light-blue backpack and wearing a sweatshirt, sweatpants, a hat, lightweight gloves and tennis shoes. “The visitors discouraged Tice from continuing to the summit due to his clothing, footwear and weather conditions,” the statement said.

The remains found Friday were more than 7 miles away from the trailhead, at the Boulder Brook drainage below the treeline, the park service said.

Rangers have completed an on-scene investigation, and recovery operations were taking place Friday afternoon, the statement read.

The remains will be transferred to the Larimer County coroner’s office. That office is not expected to release positive identification until completion of an autopsy, the statement read.

The discovery was made a day after after a private search crew affiliated with the Tice family found items believed to be the hiker’s.

Omar Khalek, a rescuer in the group that found the hiker’s belongings, said his goodbyes on Facebook to the 20-year-old he never met around 4:47 p.m. Friday. In the post, he said the crew found Micah Tice’s belongings on Thursday and gave them to the park service.

“We never stopped looking for you. I am thankful that we are able to bring closure to your family in a way. May your soul Rest In Peace,” the post read in part.

Last month, Tice’s mother, Janice Tice, posted on Facebook that rescue crews were making progress as snow continued to melt.

Search began in November

Rescuers began their search on Nov. 27, after locating his car at the trailhead, but winter conditions hampered their efforts.

“Longs Peak is the park’s highest peak at 14,259 feet in elevation,” the statement said. “Conditions on November 24 in the area were severe, including significant snow accumulation, extremely high winds, blizzard conditions, and bitter cold temperatures.”

While the winter continued, search crews found chest-deep snow, large areas of downed trees, drifting snow, and high avalanche danger.

During its search efforts since the hiker’s disappearance, the park’s search and rescue team was assisted by several rescue organizations and agencies, including the Colorado Air National Guard, the Air Force Academy Mountaineering Club, Larimer County Search and Rescue, an Rocky Mountain Rescue.

During a December press conference, Janice Tice and her husband had expressed frustration about how officials had handled search efforts, including what Benjamin Tice called split resources between his son and a “failed 28-day search and rescue.”

A month before the hiker went missing, search crews were hunting for Ryan Albert, a hiker from New Jersey, whose body was found buried under 3 feet of snow in Longs Peak in June.

“This made it very difficult for them to have adequate resources for the Micah Tice rescue,” Benjamin Tice said at the time.

The Tice family also had pleaded previously with government officials for additional resources, asking for then-Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, then-Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Governor-elect Jared Polis.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Nevada Highway Patrol pulls over hearse in HOV lane
A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper pulled over the driver of a hearse, which was carrying a body, in an HOV lane in Las Vegas, July 1, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Summer In Las Vegas
Summer In Las Vegas (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train derails in Northern Nevada - VIDEO
A train carrying ammunition derailed near Wells in Northern Nevada on Wed., June 19, 2019, closing part of Interstate 80, authorities said. (Michael Lyday/Twitter)
Fire damages an office complex in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
A fire causes heavy damage to an office complex at 3900 Paradise Rd. in Las Vegas on June 17, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crash closes Las Vegas Blvd. near Fremont Street
A vehicle fleeing police crashed in the area of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Courtesy Andy Herrera)
Clark County's third poet laureate
Heather Lang-Cassera, who will be Clark County's third poet laureate on June 1, is interviewed at the Writer's Block bookstore in Las Vegas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One dead, two critical in Henderson shooting
One person is dead and two juveniles are in critical condition after a Friday morning shooting in Henderson, police said. During a briefing at the scene on Friday, Lt. Kirk Moore said the preliminary investigation has revealed that this incident is likely narcotics-related.
A man whose wives were found dead 8 years apart under similar circumstances is denied bail - VIDEO
Alan Sylwester, the man suspected of killing his wife, was denied bail again Wednesday morning during his preliminary hearing in Henderson.
Chief deputy district attorney: “Justice was done” in child pornography case - VIDEO
Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney James Sweetin speaks with the media after the sentencing of Christopher Sena, the man who was found guilty in February of multiple counts of sexual assault with a minor, incest, use of a minor in the production of pornography, lewdness with a child younger than 14 and child abuse. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring Mountain horses don't mind the snow
Snowfall made a return to the Spring Mountains overnight, May 19, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl
The newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl will open to traffic Monday morning, May 20, 2019, along with new HOV lanes on Interstate 15 and new HOV lane regulations on the HOV lanes on I-15 and U.S. Highway 95. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas, Clark County fire departments face off in burger eating challenge
Las Vegas City Fire Department battled Clark County Fire Department in a burger eating contest Thursday at a local Farmer Boys restaurant to raise money for the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Courtyard Homeless Resource Center employees talk about their termination
Employees from the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center talk about their termination. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Highlights from the 2019 Helldorado Parade
The 2019 Helldorado Parade, which dates back 85 years, took place Saturday morning in downtown Las Vegas as part of the Las Vegas Days, formerly known as Helldorado Days, annual cowboy-themed event with a nod to the Wild West.
Clouds move across Las Vegas Valley (Michael Quine)
After record rainfall of nearly a half-inch soaked the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, clouds cover the valley Friday morning with forecast for some additional rain.
Las Vegas rain tops annual average – in May
Las Vegas has now received more rainfall so far this year than the city sees in an entire average year. We’ve had 4.2 inches of rain through May 10th. The average amount for the whole year is 4.19 inches. (Harrison Keely/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Weather | Steady Rain Falls in Northwest Valley
A steady rain falls near U.S. 95 North and Ann Road in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Navigate Project Neon road features
How to navigate a trio of newly opened Project Neon road features. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain at Aviators ballpark
Rain at the Las Vegas Aviators Ballpark on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 (Jason Lilly)
Tropicana/I-15 Interchange
The planned $200 million project is slated to begin in 2022 and finish in 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas kids court and Harry Potter
Fourth graders from Hickey Elementary School made their case against Harry Potter at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Free genetic testing through the Healthy Nevada Project
Clark County residents will be able to receive free genetic testing through the Healthy Nevada Project this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Treasure hunting in Las Vegas
Sarah Collins considers herself a modern-day treasure hunter. As one of the co-owners of Main Street Peddlers Antique Mall, located in downtown Las Vegas, Collins is constantly looking for antique goods to sell in the store. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
May 2nd is James Holzhauer Day
Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick presents “Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer with a proclamation and key to the Las Vegas Strip.
Linda Smith talks about her recently published book "Unwanted"
Linda Smith talks about her recently published book "Unwanted" in her home in Henderson, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Asparagus harvesting at Gilcrease Orchard
Sixty acres of agricultural land in the the Las Vegas Valley offer a diverse choice of fruits and vegetables that consumers can select and pick themselves. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Thedrick Andres becomes Henderson Police Department acting chief
Henderson Police Department Acting Chief Thedrick Andres speaks about his goals in his new position at the Henderson Police headquarters, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain near the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas
Rain and some hail fell in the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hail, rain in Las Vegas Valley
Rain and hail in Southern Highlands southwest Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caitie Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas police write 102 citations for illegal fireworks
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

A crackdown on illegal fireworks seemed to have an impact, as complaints to Clark County’s ISpyFireworks.com dropped from about 20,000 in 2018 to under 15,000 this year.