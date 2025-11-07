Remains found in 1970 identified as Canadian women missing since 1968

Police said human remains found in the desert outside Henderson in 1970 have been identified as Anna Sylvia Just, a Canadian woman missing since 1968.

The Metropolitan Police Department said human remains found in the desert outside Henderson in 1970 have been identified as Anna Sylvia Just, a woman reported missing from Calgary, Alberta, in 1968.

Children playing in the desert located the remains in June 1970, buried in a shallow grave. The remains were unidentifiable, but the Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide cause by skull fracture.

With help from Calgary Cold Case detectives, Metro investigators matched DNA from the remains to a relative who has collected Just’s belongings in 1968.

Police say the investigation into her murder remains ongoing.

