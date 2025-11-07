Remains found in 1970 identified as Canadian women missing since 1968
The Metropolitan Police Department said human remains found in the desert outside Henderson in 1970 have been identified as Anna Sylvia Just, a woman reported missing from Calgary, Alberta, in 1968.
Children playing in the desert located the remains in June 1970, buried in a shallow grave. The remains were unidentifiable, but the Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide cause by skull fracture.
With help from Calgary Cold Case detectives, Metro investigators matched DNA from the remains to a relative who has collected Just’s belongings in 1968.
Police say the investigation into her murder remains ongoing.
Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.