Remains found in 1970 identified as Canadian women missing since 1968

Police said human remains found in the desert outside Henderson in 1970 have been identified as Anna Sylvia Just, a Canadian woman missing since 1968. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2025 - 1:37 pm
 

The Metropolitan Police Department said human remains found in the desert outside Henderson in 1970 have been identified as Anna Sylvia Just, a woman reported missing from Calgary, Alberta, in 1968.

Children playing in the desert located the remains in June 1970, buried in a shallow grave. The remains were unidentifiable, but the Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide cause by skull fracture.

With help from Calgary Cold Case detectives, Metro investigators matched DNA from the remains to a relative who has collected Just’s belongings in 1968.

Police say the investigation into her murder remains ongoing.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

