Remember 9/11 around the Las Vegas Valley at these events

Cycle to benefit firefighters and honor a local teacher killed in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Former Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Spokesperson Tim Szymanski performs the tolling of the bell as Las Vegas Firefighters Local 1285 Honor Guard member Ron Kline raises an American flag that flew over the World Trade Center in New York during a 9/11 tribute at Las Vegas Fire Department Station 5 near Charleston and Valley View boulevards in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. The annual ceremony takes place in front of a piece of metal recovered from ground zero. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Firefighters Local 1285 Honor Guard member Ron Kline prepares to raise an American flag that flew over the World Trade Center in New York during a 9/11 tribute at Las Vegas Fire Department Station 5 near Charleston and Valley View boulevards in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. The annual ceremony takes place in front of a piece of metal recovered from ground zero. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

First responders and community organizations are planning events across the valley to honor the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

To commemorate the anniversary, check out these Las Vegas area events:

Freedom Ride

— 5:46 a.m. Thursday

— EOS Fitness, 8125 W. Sahara Ave.

Riders will cycle on stationary bikes for 343 minutes to commemorate the 343 firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center site. Every minute cycled will contribute $1 to the Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada Benevolent Fund, Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation and the Law Enforcement Assistance Fund.

Fire Station Tribute

— 6:45 a.m. Thursday

— Fire Station 5, 1020 Hinson St.

Witness the tolling of the bells, see a U.S. flag from the World Trade Center fly over a steel piece of the building and hear a retired New York City firefighter who rushed to the site sing the National Anthem.

Barbara Edwards Memorial Ceremony

— 7:30 to 8 a.m. Thursday

— Palo Verde High School Soccer Field, 333 S. Pavilion Center Drive

Attend a ceremony for Barbara Edwards, a Palo Verde teacher who was a passenger on the flight that hit the Pentagon on 9/11, and visit her memorial while the high school’s choir sings the National Anthem.

Military and First Responders Ceremony

— 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday

— Legacy Traditional School - Cadence, 325 Inflection St., Henderson

First responders and military members, both active and retired, are invited to a student-led flag ceremony and complimentary breakfast with students and staff.

Law Enforcement Remembrance

— 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday

— Police Memorial Park, 3250 Metro Academy Way

Visit a grove containing a tree whose seed came from the only surviving tree at the World Trade Center and view memorials for local fallen law enforcement officers with retired New York City police officers.

March at Fremont

— 7 p.m. Thursday

— 1st Street Stage, 100-128 N. 1st St.

See uniformed personnel march down Fremont Street in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks.

9/11 Remembrance and Service Day Bash

— 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday

— Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road

Hear live performances, see a remembrance ceremony, plant U.S. flags and decorate ornaments for the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

