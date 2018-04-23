Remnants remain, but future of Las Vegas’ Moulin Rouge in limbo

Three crimson columns are among the relics from the landmark that represents desegregation in Las Vegas casinos, but while the Moulin Rouge site’s future hangs in limbo, they lie haphazardly on a dirt lot.

Young Electric Sign Company employee Boyd Allen removes the cables used to transport the famous Moulin Rouge Hotel and Casino's sign to the Neon Museum's "boneyard" in Las Vegas on Friday morning, May 1, 2009. The sign, which was removed from the historic casino early Wednesday morning, was designed by Betty Willis, known for also creating the iconic "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign. The move was initiated by the Moulin Rouge Development Corporation for safekeeping with hopes of returning the sign to the property after rebuilding the casino. Jason Bean Las Vegas Review-Journal

A trio of red mosaic columns are among the few relics left of the Moulin Rouge on Friday, April 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

City of Las Vegas fire fighters battle the fire at the historic Moulin Rouge early Thursday morning, May 29, 2003. The three-alarm blazed gutted the city's first racially integrated casino. It open in 1955. Photo by Jeff Scheid

The Moulin Rouge hotel-casino on Bonanza Road near downtown Las Vegas is shown, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2007. Owners of the first integrated hotel and casino in Las Vegas say they are going to start demolition of the vacant landmark and submit plans for a new project on the site. An arson fire on May 29, 2003, burned the casino floor and showroom. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal

In the decades since the Moulin Rouge’s short but storied run in 1955, multiple fires ravaged what remained of the historic hotel, leading the city of Las Vegas to declare the structures a hazard and raze them.

Signs, a portion of the original foundation and the three columns survived. They once stood tall, a serpentine gold line weaving through the red tiles and greeting visitors underneath a section of the building where lettering touted “casino, dining, theatre.”

Now they lie in a cluster on the same site, a dirt lot that doesn’t give passers-by much reason to think its past earned it a place on the National Register of Historic Places.

The reason the columns remain on the vacant site is to keep them protected, said Kevin Hanchett, the court-appointed receiver for the property.

“The idea is to preserve those so a redevelopment could incorporate them into the design,” Hanchett said. “That’s the whole purpose behind them being there.”

The former Moulin Rouge property has seen several failed redevelopment attempts over the years. Last year, Clark County bid $6.2 million for the 15-acre site but backed away in response to a community outcry from the Historic Westside over a plan to repurpose the property as an administrative building.

Historic past

After it closed, the Moulin Rouge in 1960 hosted the meeting that effectively ended segregation in Las Vegas casinos.

The city’s historic preservation commission issued a certificate of appropriateness last year allowing demolition of the remaining structures on the site as long as the remaining original Moulin Rouge foundation, columns and signage were preserved.

That certificate requires the historic elements to remain on the site; removing them would require another certificate.

Beyond that, they’re “the private property of the landowner and cannot be removed without landowner consent,” Las Vegas city spokesman Jace Radke said.

“At such time that a new owner is identified, the Historic Preservation Commission will work with that owner to preserve the history of the site, which may include reuse of the historic elements on site,” Radke said.

The Moulin Rouge remains in the National Register of Historic Places database, but the register lists one building contributing to the site’s historical integrity and doesn’t list any contributing structures, objects or sites.

According to the 1992 registration form, when the property was put on the National Register, the “one and two-story complex survives in good condition.” The document also noted that at that time, the appearance of the exterior of the building remained “close to the original appearance of the building.”

A Las Vegas city staff summary for a Historic Preservation Commission meeting last year notes that “by retaining some physical elements of the site,” including the mosaic columns, “there continues to be a validity to retaining those designations.”

The city tore down some structures at the site in 2010, including the original tower. A historian for the National Park Service said at the time that demolition could threaten the Moulin Rouge’s listing on the National Register. Officials from the National Register of Historic Places did not return calls for comment this week.

After Clark County pulled its bid to buy the property, the receiver entered into a new purchase agreement for $6.2 million with Spec Builders USA Inc.

Ashraf Rajpoot is listed as the company’s agent in a filing with the California Secretary of State’s Office, which says the La Palma company was incorporated in April 2017. Reached by phone Thursday, he told a reporter he was still trying to “iron out some critical things” related to the property and asked the reporter to call back in a week.

In 2009, the Neon Museum acquired the original Moulin Rouge sign, which features prominently in the Neon Boneyard exhibit.

Betty Willis designed the Moulin Rouge sign and the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign that greets visitors at the south end of the Strip. More than 200,000 museum visitors are expected to view the sign this year.

During boneyard tours, “we tell the sign’s unique story, including the pivotal role the Moulin Rouge played in the civil rights movement in Las Vegas in the 1960s,” Director of Education and Engagement Cynthia Warso said.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @Journo_Jamie_ on Twitter.