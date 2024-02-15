64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Reported bomb threat causes early dismissal at Rancho High School

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2024 - 3:36 pm
 
Updated February 15, 2024 - 3:43 pm
Rancho High School. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rancho High School. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A reported bomb threat caused Rancho High School to dismiss classes early Thursday.

Interim Principal Brian McAllister sent a letter to inform parents.

“Law enforcement has asked students and staff to leave the campus out of an abundance of caution due to a reported bomb threat,” the emailed letter said in part. “School has already been dismissed for the day, however, all after-school activities have been canceled as all students and staff must be off campus.

“CCSD Police and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating.”

No other details were yet available. The school is north of downtown Las Vegas at Searles Avenue and North Bruce Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
2
CARTOONS: If Trump chopped down the cherry tree
CARTOONS: If Trump chopped down the cherry tree
3
CARTOON: Trump lashes out at alliance
CARTOON: Trump lashes out at alliance
4
Rents drop: ‘Not a bad time to find a new apartment in Las Vegas’
Rents drop: ‘Not a bad time to find a new apartment in Las Vegas’
5
Where are the most homes selling in Clark County?
Where are the most homes selling in Clark County?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
RTC bus drivers, mechanics authorize potential strike
RTC bus drivers, mechanics authorize potential strike
Police: Speed a factor as motorcyclist dies after rear-end crash
Police: Speed a factor as motorcyclist dies after rear-end crash
Influenza kills 55 people in Clark County in early January
Influenza kills 55 people in Clark County in early January
School bus catches fire in Summerlin
School bus catches fire in Summerlin
Summerlin garage fire causes up to $250K damage
Summerlin garage fire causes up to $250K damage
Pedestrian killed when struck by truck near I-15
Pedestrian killed when struck by truck near I-15