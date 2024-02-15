Reported bomb threat causes early dismissal at Rancho High School

Rancho High School. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A reported bomb threat caused Rancho High School to dismiss classes early Thursday.

Interim Principal Brian McAllister sent a letter to inform parents.

“Law enforcement has asked students and staff to leave the campus out of an abundance of caution due to a reported bomb threat,” the emailed letter said in part. “School has already been dismissed for the day, however, all after-school activities have been canceled as all students and staff must be off campus.

“CCSD Police and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating.”

No other details were yet available. The school is north of downtown Las Vegas at Searles Avenue and North Bruce Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.