Rescue crews find injured hiker on Sunrise Mountain

Search and rescue crews found an injured hiker who had been stuck on Sunrise Mountain, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Search and rescue crews found an injured hiker who had been stuck on Sunrise Mountain, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mike Bechler said crews found and a medical helicopter flew the hiker to a local hospital early Wednesday evening.

Police learned the hiker needed assistance about 3:45 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

It was unclear how the hiker was hurt, but the hiker reported having a possible broken arm and some cuts, she said.

The hiker, whose gender wasn’t yet known, was alone and struggling to leave the mountain, Meltzer said.

Metro temporarily closed both directions of Lake Mead Boulevard at Los Feliz Boulevard to allow for the helicopter to land.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV