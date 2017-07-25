Rescue crews trying to reach injured hiker at Red Rock Canyon

Las Vegas Fire Department crews were trying to reach a hiker who fell in “difficult terrain” at Red Rock Canyon about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Red Rock Canyon (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

A post on the department’s Twitter account said the hiker’s injuries appeared to be serious and that the crews were trying to reach the victim.

Fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

