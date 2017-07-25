ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Rescue crews trying to reach injured hiker at Red Rock Canyon

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2017 - 11:34 am
 

Las Vegas Fire Department crews were trying to reach a hiker who fell in “difficult terrain” at Red Rock Canyon about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

A post on the department’s Twitter account said the hiker’s injuries appeared to be serious and that the crews were trying to reach the victim.

Fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

