Rescue Mission brings joy to kids during holiday toy giveaway — PHOTOS

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission hosted its 13th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway for children and teens at Cashman Field on Saturday.

Gabriel Diaz, volunteer, passes out a bag of groceries to people during the Las Vegas Rescue Mission’s 13th Annual Holiday Toy Giveaway event at Cashman Field on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Las Vegas. The Mission is expected to hand out more than 4,000 free toys for children and teens during this year’s event. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Diego Rodriguez, 7, writes a letter to Santa during the Las Vegas Rescue Mission’s 13th Annual Holiday Toy Giveaway event at Cashman Field on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Las Vegas. Perla ‘Perlie Clause’ Gumm and Mongos Hood both hosted events prior in order to collect toys to support the Mission’s giveaway event. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Anistyn Reis, left, 11, and Keanan Tantog, right, of Mongos Hood, pass out toys to families during the Las Vegas Rescue Mission’s 13th Annual Holiday Toy Giveaway event at Cashman Field on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Las Vegas. Perla ‘Perlie Clause’ Gumm and Mongos Hood both hosted events prior in order to collect toys to support the Mission’s giveaway event. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

The Las Vegas Mass Choir performs during the Las Vegas Rescue Mission’s 13th Annual Holiday Toy Giveaway event at Cashman Field on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

The rescue mission expected hand out more than 4,000 toys for children and teens at the free event, according to a news release. In addition to toys, the mission also gave away clothing and blankets.

The annual giveaway wouldn’t be possible without the support from the Perla “Perlie Clause” Gumm Toy Drive and Mongos Hood “Keiki” Toy Drive events, which collected toys from the community leading up to the giveaway event, the release said.