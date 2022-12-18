Rescue Mission brings joy to kids during holiday toy giveaway — PHOTOS
The Las Vegas Rescue Mission hosted its 13th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway for children and teens at Cashman Field on Saturday.
The rescue mission expected hand out more than 4,000 toys for children and teens at the free event, according to a news release. In addition to toys, the mission also gave away clothing and blankets.
The annual giveaway wouldn’t be possible without the support from the Perla “Perlie Clause” Gumm Toy Drive and Mongos Hood “Keiki” Toy Drive events, which collected toys from the community leading up to the giveaway event, the release said.