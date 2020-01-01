Residents displaced in central Las Vegas apartment fire

Fire broke out in an apartment building in central Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Clark County Fire Department crews at the scene of a one-unit apartment fire on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at 3750 S. Palos Verdes St. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A few residents of one apartment were displaced by a fire, according to a Clark County Fire Department battalion chief. The fire began about 4:30 a.m. at 3750 S. Palos Verdes St. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fire broke out in an apartment building off East Spring Mountain Road in central Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Clark County Fire Department Battalion Chief Joseph Page said the fire started in an apartment at 3750 S. Palos Verdes St. at 4:30 a.m.

“The fire was contained to one unit. There are a few residents who are going to be displaced,” Page said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.