Residents displaced in central Las Vegas apartment fire
Fire broke out in an apartment building off East Spring Mountain Road in central Las Vegas early Wednesday.
Clark County Fire Department Battalion Chief Joseph Page said the fire started in an apartment at 3750 S. Palos Verdes St. at 4:30 a.m.
“The fire was contained to one unit. There are a few residents who are going to be displaced,” Page said.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
