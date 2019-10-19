Residents return home after Las Vegas police evacuate apartments
Las Vegas police evacuated some residents Saturday morning at an apartment complex on Yerba Lane after receiving reports of a man in a nearby apartment who threatened someone with a gun.
The call came in at 6:24 a.m. at the 6200 block of Yerba Lane, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, in northwest Las Vegas.
Police received reports of a man who threatened another man while armed with a firearm, Lt. Jeff Clark said.
“We are still in the preliminary stages and out of an abundance of caution, we are containing the apartment and evacuating nearby residents,” Clark said in a text message around 8:45 a.m. He didn’t know how many residents were evacuated.
Police entered the apartment and the suspect was not inside, Clark said. Residents were allowed back inside their apartments around 9 a.m.
