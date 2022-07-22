Restored truck used in tribute to late Las Vegas fire captain
The tribute for Capt. Dennis Egbert involved using a specially constructed Firefighter Memorial Transport truck. It is the first time the truck has been used during a service.
A late Las Vegas fire captain received a special tribute Friday for his service to the community.
The tribute for Capt. Dennis Egbert involved using a specially constructed Firefighter Memorial Transport truck to move his body from La Paloma Funeral Services, 5450 Stephanie St. in Henderson, to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2275 E. Tropicana Ave. in Las Vegas.
It is the first time the truck, which was remodeled to honor late Southern Nevada firefighters, has been used during a service.
“We got a fire truck, outfitted it, cleaned it up,” said Frank Pizarro, who founded the Firefighter Memorial Transport nonprofit that remodeled the vehicle, which has a lift to carry caskets.
The 1991 Pierce Pumper fire engine was purchased from a fire department in New Jersey in 2019 and then transformed into a funeral caisson.
Pizarro, a retired New York City firefighter who was a first responder at the World Trade Center on 9/11, said that after retirement he wanted to continue recognizing firefighters for their service, prompting the creation of the nonprofit.
“We have some veterans and first responders on board,” he said. “We cater to fallen heroes and their families.”
Pizarro said the nonprofit is now working to craft similar vehicles used in services for fallen military members and law enforcement. Pizarro personally drove the truck during the services for Egbert, who served the city from 1962 to 1997.
“It was emotional,” Pizarro said. “I think people should see that these guys have earned this honor. They should get it. This particular type of vehicle doesn’t exist here, so I wanted it to be something that heroes could have. It’s really for their families to see how they are respected at the end.”
Anyone interested in supporting the nonprofit may visit its website at www.firefightermemorialtransport.org.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.