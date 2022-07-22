Restored truck used in tribute to late Las Vegas fire captain

The tribute for Capt. Dennis Egbert involved using a specially constructed Firefighter Memorial Transport truck. It is the first time the truck has been used during a service.

(From left) Jim Kindel, Frank Pizarro and Kevin Egbert prepare to lower a gate on the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson on its maiden mission for the funeral for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert at La Paloma Funeral Services on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Steve Parnes with the Patriot Guard Riders of Nevada talks about the route during the escort the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson on its maiden mission for the funeral for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert at La Paloma Funeral Services on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Plaque on the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson, a 1991 Pierce firetruck restored by retired New York City Fire Department firefighter Frank Pizarro, on its maiden mission for the funeral for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Patriot Guard Riders of Nevada await the escort the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson on its maiden mission for the funeral for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert at La Paloma Funeral Services on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson, a 1991 Pierce firetruck restored by retired New York City Fire Department firefighter Frank Pizarro, on its maiden mission for the funeral for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The casket of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert is carried to the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson on its maiden mission for Egbert's funeral departing La Paloma Funeral Services on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Jim Kindel, and Frank Pizarro prepare to lower a gate on the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson on its maiden mission for the funeral for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert at La Paloma Funeral Services on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Kevin Egbert and Frank Pizarro secure the casket of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert atop the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson on its maiden mission for Egbert's funeral departing La Paloma Funeral Services on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Words on the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson, a 1991 Pierce firetruck restored by retired New York City Fire Department firefighter Frank Pizarro, on its maiden mission for the funeral for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Retired New York City Fire Department firefighter Frank Pizarro operates his restored 1991 Pierce firetruck retrofitted as a caisson on its maiden mission for the funeral for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Patriot Guard Riders of Nevada await the escort the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson on its maiden mission for the funeral for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert at La Paloma Funeral Services on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A mom checks on kids who get to ride in the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson on its maiden mission for the funeral for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert at La Paloma Funeral Services on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Retired New York City Fire Department firefighter Frank Pizarro operates his restored 1991 Pierce firetruck retrofitted as a caisson on its maiden mission for the funeral for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Retired New York City Fire Department firefighter Frank Pizarro with his restored 1991 Pierce firetruck, the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson, on its maiden mission for the funeral for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert at La Paloma Funeral Services on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Patriot Guard Riders of Nevada escort the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson on its maiden mission for the funeral for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert at La Paloma Funeral Services on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Patriot Guard Riders of Nevada escort the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson on its maiden mission for the funeral for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert at La Paloma Funeral Services on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson departs on its maiden mission for the funeral for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert from La Paloma Funeral Services on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Patriot Guard Riders of Nevada escort the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson along South Burnham Ave. on its maiden mission for the funeral for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert to the Church of Latter Day Saints on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Patriot Guard Riders of Nevada escort the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson along South Burnham Ave. on its maiden mission for the funeral for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert to the Church of Latter Day Saints on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Patriot Guard Riders of Nevada escort the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson along South Burnham Ave. on its maiden mission for the funeral for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert to the Church of Latter Day Saints on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Patriot Guard Riders of Nevada escort the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson along South Burnham Ave. on its maiden mission for the funeral for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert to the Church of Latter Day Saints on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Family and friends are directed during a group photo about the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson on its maiden mission for the funeral for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert at the Church of Latter Day Saints on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Frank Pizarro, top left, and Kevin Egbert guide the casket of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert as it is lowered from atop the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson on its maiden mission for Egbert's funeral at the Church of Latter Day Saints on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aaron Egbert, left, with John Egbert, center, and others carry the casket of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert from the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson on its maiden mission for Egbert's funeral at the Church of Latter Day Saints on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A plaque from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert on display during his funeral at the Church of Latter Day Saints on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Fire Clowns about the Raymond J. Pfeifer Memorial Caisson on its maiden mission for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Capt. Dennis Egbert's funeral at the Church of Latter Day Saints on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A late Las Vegas fire captain received a special tribute Friday for his service to the community.

The tribute for Capt. Dennis Egbert involved using a specially constructed Firefighter Memorial Transport truck to move his body from La Paloma Funeral Services, 5450 Stephanie St. in Henderson, to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2275 E. Tropicana Ave. in Las Vegas.

It is the first time the truck, which was remodeled to honor late Southern Nevada firefighters, has been used during a service.

“We got a fire truck, outfitted it, cleaned it up,” said Frank Pizarro, who founded the Firefighter Memorial Transport nonprofit that remodeled the vehicle, which has a lift to carry caskets.

The 1991 Pierce Pumper fire engine was purchased from a fire department in New Jersey in 2019 and then transformed into a funeral caisson.

Pizarro, a retired New York City firefighter who was a first responder at the World Trade Center on 9/11, said that after retirement he wanted to continue recognizing firefighters for their service, prompting the creation of the nonprofit.

“We have some veterans and first responders on board,” he said. “We cater to fallen heroes and their families.”

Pizarro said the nonprofit is now working to craft similar vehicles used in services for fallen military members and law enforcement. Pizarro personally drove the truck during the services for Egbert, who served the city from 1962 to 1997.

“It was emotional,” Pizarro said. “I think people should see that these guys have earned this honor. They should get it. This particular type of vehicle doesn’t exist here, so I wanted it to be something that heroes could have. It’s really for their families to see how they are respected at the end.”

Anyone interested in supporting the nonprofit may visit its website at www.firefightermemorialtransport.org.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.