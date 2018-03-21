Retired Clark County District Judge Allan Earl has died

Senior District Judge Allan Earl, who served on the Clark County District Court bench for 14 years before his 2015 retirement, has died.

Overlooking the foyer of the new Regional Justice Center are, from left, District Judge Stewart Bell, District Judge David Wall, District Judge Allan Earl and District Judge Douglas Herndon, on April 6, 2006. A spokesman for Nevada's appellate courts announced on Wednesday that Earl had died. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Sommermeyer, spokesman for Nevada’s appellate courts, announced Earl’s death in a statement Wednesday.

“To say Judge Earl was a larger than life character would be an understatement,” Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Douglas said in the statement. “He provided leadership in construction defect cases, complex litigation, and provided expertise in rewriting Nevada’s Rules of Civil Procedure. He dedicated his life to furthering the profession of law and helped make us better.”

Gov. Kenny Guinn appointed Earl on Dec. 5, 2000. Earl retired at the end of his term on Jan. 5, 2015, and became a senior judge.

“I have never loved a job as much as I’ve loved this one.” Earl said in a 2013 statement announcing his retirement. “It’s been a great privilege to serve in the District Court with colleagues who are truly dedicated and I will miss their association.”

Earl, who presided over Department 19, oversaw discovery in the civil cases related to the Hepatitis C outbreak.

Prior to joining the bench, Earl served for 25 years as a partner in the law firm of Galatz, Earl & Associates in Las Vegas, where he specialized in personal injury trial advocacy.

Sommermeyer said he had no other details on the judge’s death.

