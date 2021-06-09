Retro-style Barbie pop-up truck coming to Las Vegas
The hot pink Barbie Pop-Up Truck is rolling into the Las Vegas Valley for the first time, with stops in Summerlin and Henderson.
If you’re a Barbie girl, Southern Nevada can be your Barbie world — if only for a couple of weekends.
The outdoor mobile pop-up experience will sell exclusive Barbie-themed, retro-inspired apparel and accessories like embroidered denim jackets, caps, T-shirts, iridescent vinyl fanny packs, “cassette tape” wallets and more.
The pop-up will also sell a collectible Barbie Polaroid camera in limited quantities.
Fans of Barbie and all things ’90s can find the truck at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Downtown Summerlin and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Galleria at Sunset.
In order to provide a comfortable experience for all guests, the following safety and sanitation measures will occur at each stop:
— Social distancing markers will be placed on the ground to remind guests to keep 6-feet apart.
— Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Barbie Truck.
— Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes.
— POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes.
— Hand sanitizer will be provided.
— Contactless/cashless transactions will be available.
Guests will be encouraged to:
— Stay home if sick with a cough or fever.
— Wear a face mask.
— Maintain a distance of 6 feet from other customers and staff.
— Clean hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer after contact with frequently touched surfaces
