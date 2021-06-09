Retro-style Barbie pop-up truck coming to Las Vegas

The hot pink Barbie Pop-Up Truck is rolling into the Las Vegas Valley for the first time, with stops in Summerlin and Henderson.

The hot pink Barbie Pop-Up Truck is rolling into the Las Vegas Valley for the first time with stops in Summerlin and Henderson. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Mattel)

Product on display at the Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour Launch at The Grove on November 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Mattel)

Cassette wallets on display at the Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour Launch at The Grove on November 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Mattel)

If you’re a Barbie girl, Southern Nevada can be your Barbie world — if only for a couple of weekends.

The outdoor mobile pop-up experience will sell exclusive Barbie-themed, retro-inspired apparel and accessories like embroidered denim jackets, caps, T-shirts, iridescent vinyl fanny packs, “cassette tape” wallets and more.

The pop-up will also sell a collectible Barbie Polaroid camera in limited quantities.

Fans of Barbie and all things ’90s can find the truck at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Downtown Summerlin and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Galleria at Sunset.

In order to provide a comfortable experience for all guests, the following safety and sanitation measures will occur at each stop:

— Social distancing markers will be placed on the ground to remind guests to keep 6-feet apart.

— Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Barbie Truck.

— Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes.

— POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes.

— Hand sanitizer will be provided.

— Contactless/cashless transactions will be available.

Guests will be encouraged to:

— Stay home if sick with a cough or fever.

— Wear a face mask.

— Maintain a distance of 6 feet from other customers and staff.

— Clean hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer after contact with frequently touched surfaces

