‘Reverse’ parade planned for Las Vegas Days celebration

There are some changes in store for this year’s Las Vegas Days Parade, formerly know as Helldorado Parade.

Members of the Valley High School marching band and cheer perform during the Helldorado Parade along Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Elvis impersonator Jesse Garon, left, poses with Mayor Carolyn Goodman, center, and her husband Oscar Goodman, during the Helldorado Parade along Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas May 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her husband Oscar ride during the Helldorado Parade along Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Erik Martonovich of Gladius the Show hydrates while standing on a pair of horses before the start of the Helldorado Parade along Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A reverse parade — performing groups will be stationary while viewers will drive past them — is planned for the Las Vegas Days Parade.

Formerly known as Helldorado Parade, the event will be Saturday, May 15. The entry deadline for applications to perform is April 30.

The Las Vegas Days Parade is an annual event celebrating Las Vegas’ history and founding in 1905.

The event was not held last year because of the pandemic.

Entries must fit in a 12-foot by 12-foot space, for this year’s “reverse parade.” Applications may be made online here. There is no fee to enter the parade.

Everyone is invited to the parade from 10 a.m. to noon. The free event will head south on Third Street from Garces Avenue to Charleston Boulevard.

Third Street, with new wider sidewalks and stage, will be used instead of the usual parade route on Fourth Street, which has narrower sidewalks. Queueing of vehicles waiting to view the parade will be northbound on Fourth Street, starting at Garces and lining up to the south. Vehicles will turn left from Fourth Street to Garces, then left on Third Street.

The Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial is offering $1,000 for quality local school entries, including performing bands and school clubs with a limit two entries per school. There is space for a total of 60 entries in the reverse parade. Some additional entertainment will be supplied by the commission budget, including stilt walkers, acrobats and honor guard.

“We are excited to hold the Las Vegas Days annual parade and look forward to this new twist on a longstanding tradition,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. “I can’t wait to see the innovative entries for our first reverse parade!”

Viewers will be offered a scorecard and pencil at the beginning of the route so they can evaluate entries; there will be a prize sponsored by the commission for the best entry. Viewers will be the judges this year, so drivers will need a companion to do the scoring.

The theme of entries should reflect Las Vegas’ heritage; the birthday of the city of Las Vegas; and Vegas, then and now. May 15 is the 116th anniversary of the land auction in 1905, which marks the beginning of Las Vegas.

The parade celebrating Las Vegas’ heritage was created in 1935. For more information, call 702-229-4859.

Las Vegas Days (formerly Helldorado Days), a cowboy-themed event celebrating Las Vegas’ tribute to the Wild West, will offer four nights of rodeo at the Core Arena at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in November with more details to be announced.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.