Review-Journal joins Nextdoor to share news across Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has become the first publisher in Southern Nevada to share news and information on Nextdoor as the newspaper works to reach more readers across the valley.

The Las Vegas Valley is seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The addition of Nextdoor to the growing number of places where readers can find content from the Review-Journal comes as the social media platform expands its app redesign to feature local news publishers.

“The Las Vegas Review-Journal is the first news outlet in Southern Nevada to partner with Nextdoor, and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Kelsey Grady, Chief Global Communications Officer at Nextdoor. “By joining this movement, they are bringing their content directly to Las Vegas neighbors through Nextdoor’s local news integration, which is now rolling out across the U.S.”

Readers will be able access local news content that appeals to neighborhoods across the Las Vegas Valley as part of the Review-Journal’s participation on Nextdoor.

“Nextdoor has a highly engaged, highly loyal audience that is most interested in neighborhood and local information — it’s a perfect spot for Review-Journal news,” Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “We’re very pleased to be the first news organization in the Las Vegas Valley to have a partnership with Nextdoor, and to be among the first markets in the country developing this relationship.”

To follow the Review-Journal on Nextdoor, visit nextdoor.com/page/las-vegas-review-journal.