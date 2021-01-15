Review-Journal launches fast-paced ‘7@7’ weekday newscast

The seven-minute news program will be streamed weekdays at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the newspaper’s website, news app, YouTube, Facebook, Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Alexa.

7@7 anchor Renee Summerour in the Las Vegas Review-Journal TV studio in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is launching a video news program that will be streamed on the newspaper’s website, news app, YouTube, Facebook, Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Alexa.

“7@7,” a seven-minute program that will stream at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, debuts Monday. It will have the look and production values of a traditional local television news broadcast and will feature segments on local breaking news, business, sports, weather, lifestyle and entertainment news.

Viewers starting their morning or settling in for the evening can expect nonstop news segments that include top stories of the day, weather, entertainment, health, sports, business, lifestyle and more.

“We understand you’re on the go and that sitting down to watch TV is not always a part of your weekday routine,” said “7@7” anchor and producer Renee Summerour. “That’s what makes ‘7@7’ so unique — we give you all of your local, Las Vegas news, weather and sports in just seven minutes. And you can watch it anytime, anywhere, on our website or app or through any of our digital partners.”

The twice-a-day newscast uses the resources of the Review-Journal newsroom, the largest in Nevada with more than 120 journalists in Las Vegas and bureaus in Carson City and Washington, D.C.

The newscasts will highlight the work of the Review-Journal’s reporters and visual journalists, providing context on breaking news, enterprise stories and exclusive investigations. The content is updated throughout the day and is available on demand.

“The Las Vegas Review-Journal continues to innovate with live and on-demand video content,” said Jim Prather, Review-Journal executive director of programming, adding that the new initiative is “for all those smartphone users who want a fast-paced local newscast from the most trusted news source in Las Vegas.”

“7@7” will be accessible on the RJ News app and reviewjournal.com via a home page button.

To listen to “7@7” on your Alexa device, simply set up a Flash Briefing for “LVRJ News” in your Alexa app. Tap the “More” button at the bottom right corner of the screen, then tap “Settings,” then tap “News,” then tap “Flash Briefing.” You can also add “7@7” to your existing Flash Briefing by tapping “Edit” to the right of “Flash Briefing” in the “News” screen of your app, and searching for “LVRJ News” to add it to your Flash Briefing list. Once you’re done, turn on the LVRJ News Briefing and tell your device, “Alexa, play my Flash Briefing.”

Instead of interrupting news reports with conventional commercial breaks, “7@7” includes sponsored segments, giving viewers nonstop local news while offering advertisers extended branding before an engaged audience.

“We are excited about the opportunity to provide our clients and partners with this twice-a-day streaming news production that will improve their sales, reach and audience penetration,” said Chase Rankin, Review-Journal senior vice president for sales and marketing.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.