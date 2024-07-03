Review-Journal promotes 2 to vice president

Two leaders at the Las Vegas Review-Journal have been promoted to vice president.

Illegal fireworks: Where do they come from?

Two leaders at the Las Vegas Review-Journal have been promoted to vice president.

Kim Taormina was promoted to vice president of human resources, and Kim Espejo was promoted to vice president of information technology.

“Kim Espejo and Kim Taormina are perfect examples of long-term RJ leaders who excel mightily in their respective roles,” Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer said. “They have well earned these promotions, and the recognition that comes with them.

“Both are smart, dedicated executives who serve critical roles in the management of the Review-Journal,” Moyer added.

Taormina, a native of Akron, Ohio, has worked at the Review-Journal for nearly 20 years, the past seven as human resources director. Before coming to the RJ, Taormina started her career in the media industry as a graphic designer and production manager for several media outlets, including LV Press, shortly before the Review-Journal purchased it.

Taormina attended the University of Akron and Western Governors University.

She credits wearing many hats and managing diverse teams over several RJ departments over the years, including RJ accounts receivable and building operations, with fueling her passion for the challenges of her current position in human resources.

“I am proud to provide services for our most valuable assets, people,” Taormina said. “I look forward to contributing to the overall success of our organization and the individuals who make it a great place to work.”

Taormina is a new first-time grandmother and watches over a beloved four-legged staffer named RJ, the Review-Journal’s resident cat.

Espejo, a native of New Madison, Ohio, came to the Review-Journal 27 years ago after a stint at PriMerit Bank. She formerly served as IT director.

Espejo manages a team of nine IT experts who work across all departments to meet the daily challenges of an ever-changing media landscape and ensure the RJ stays current on the latest technology by supporting all aspects of the newspaper, from circulation to newsroom to sales teams.

Espejo received her bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from DeVry University.

“It’s an honor to lead our award-winning news organization in the technology sector,” Espejo said. “I am excited about the opportunities to innovate, lead, and collaborate with our talented crew to drive meaningful impact.”