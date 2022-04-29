Review-Journal rebrands, expands Spanish-language news in Las Vegas

"7@7 en español" anchor and co-producer Rosana Romero in the Las Vegas Review-Journal video studio Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is expanding its coverage of Southern Nevada’s Spanish-speaking communities with the launch of a new website, a rebranded newspaper and a Spanish-language version of the news organization’s award-winning “7@7” streaming newscast.

The new website RJespanol.com debuts Tuesday, and, starting Wednesday, the weekly newspaper El Tiempo will be renamed Las Vegas Review-Journal en español. The website and newspaper will include unique stories produced by Editor Frank Alejandre and reporter Anthony Avellaneda, as well as translations of important stories produced by the Review-Journal English-language staff. The newspaper is available for home delivery and is free at news racks around the valley.

Wednesday also will mark the start of “7@7 en español,” an expansion of the news organization’s seven-minute, streaming weekday newscast.

“We’re strengthening our legacy español print product and expanding the RJ’s digital footprint in the Hispanic community. This continued innovation collectively enables the Las Vegas Review-Journal and ‘Review-Journal en español’ to report culturally unique news,” Review-Journal Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer said. “Our readers are as diverse as our team and the stories we cover, and ‘7@7 en español’ will reflect that.”

“7@7 en español” will stream weekdays at 7 a.m. on RJespanol.com, YouTube, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV+ and Twitter. The newscast will be produced and anchored by Emmy award-winning journalist Rosana Romero. Adan Jaramillo and Carlos Flores will handle video production in collaboration with Review-Journal photographers and videographers.

“Our goal is to move at the speed of the audience,” said Review-Journal Executive Director of Programming Jim Prather. “Many times they are watching multiple screens at work and at home. We give them the chance to watch our newscasts on the smartphone and the big screen. We give them options. The audience wants a fast-paced format from a news team they can trust. We are fortunate to have a news anchor like Rosana Romero who knows the Hispanic community and has lived in this city for 20 years. She understands the opportunities and challenges that face our Spanish-speaking audience in Las Vegas.”

The Review-Journal has delivered news to the valley’s growing, Spanish-speaking community for almost 30 years. The company launched the newspaper El Tiempo Libre in 1994, rebranding the publication as El Tiempo in 2001. The award-winning newspaper launched a separate website, eltiempolv.com, in 2008. Starting Tuesday, that site will redirect to RJespanol.com.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal launched “7@7” in January 2021 and garnered 8 million video streams in the show’s first year, Prather said. The newscast, which streams its English-language version twice each weekday, at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., won first prize Wednesday in the 2022 National Headliner Awards’ Journalistic Innovation category.

