Review-Journal to print more newspapers commemorating Knights’ title

The Golden Knights players celebrate their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If you’ve had no luck trying to score a copy of the Review-Journal’s Wednesday newspaper commemorating the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup, don’t worry. More copies are coming.

The Review-Journal is printing more copies to meet high demand. Wednesday editions will be restocked at regular distribution locations, including grocery stores and convenience stores, through the end of the week, while supplies last.

Copies of the edition also are available for purchase at store.reviewjournal.com.

Along with Wednesday’s newspaper, Golden Knights fans can also pre-order the R-J’s 160-page hardcover book commemorating the Golden Knights’ 2022-23 championship season. The book is packed with photos and stories from Review-Journal staff. Fans can save 20 percent on the book by pre-ordering online at vegas.champsbook.com.

Please note that newspapers and books cannot be purchased at the Review-Journal’s office, 1111 W. Bonanza Road, which is closed to the public.