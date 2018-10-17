Review-Journal videos among finalists for annual EPPY Awards

Several Las Vegas Review-Journal journalists were selected from a pool of more than 300 entries as finalists for the annual EPPY Awards.

Long-time Minnesota Vikings fan Reg Proulx prepares to do some ice fishing on Lake Peltier in Anoka County, Minn., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The international contest, in its 23rd year, recognizes the best in digital media.

“We’re incredibly proud that our video work has been recognized by Editor & Publisher as some of the best in the world,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said Wednesday. “Visitors to reviewjournal.com know our storytelling skills go far beyond the written word.”

Visual journalist Rachel Aston is a finalist for best news or event feature video with 1 million-plus unique monthly visitors for her documentary chronicling the lives of six survivors of the 2017 mass shooting on the Strip. “With Me Every Day: A documentary on surviving Oct. 1” was released in in May.

The Review-Journal’s video team and sports staff are also finalists in the contest.

A sports feature by Ed Graney and Heidi Fang about a Minnesota Vikings fan who skipped Super Bowl festivities in Minneapolis to go ice fishing will compete in the category of best sports video with 1 million-plus unique monthly visitors.

The Review-Journal’s comprehensive Nevada Preps show on Facebook Live will also compete in the category.

“The Nevada Preps show is a fantastic showcase of the RJ’s new capabilities in live video production, utilizing a highly-skilled team to mix graphics, highlights and scores in a high-energy, real-time package with funny, knowledgeable hosts,” Director of Digital Media Harrison Keely said. “This city is blessed to have such tremendous talent telling stories that inform, delight, and inspire.”

Winners will be announced on editorandpublisher.com at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24.

