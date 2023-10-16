Review-Journal, Washington Post honored with Freedom of the Press award

An investigation started by Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German before he was slain was recognized last week by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

Jeff German poses with Planet Hollywood in the background on the Strip in Las Vegas, on June 2, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

German’s reporting on an alleged $500 million Ponzi scheme later was completed and published in a story by Washington Post reporter Lizzie Johnson in collaboration with Review-Journal photographer Rachel Aston.

During a ceremony in New York City on Wednesday, Johnson, Aston and Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook were awarded the Freedom of the Press Catalyst Award, “which honors journalists or organizations whose reporting has had a significant impact.”

The collaboration — simultaneously published by both news organizations in February — “honored German’s legacy and demonstrated that attacks on the First Amendment and those who live by its values cannot prevent truth from coming to light,” the committee wrote.

German was found stabbed to death outside his house just over a year ago.

Las Vegas police and prosecutors allege that an elected Clark County official, Robert Telles, the subject of a series of investigative stories by German, fatally stabbed the reporter.

Telles is awaiting trial.

Before his killing, German had started working on the unrelated Las Vegas-based Ponzi scheme story, which targeted investors who were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“We’re grateful to the Reporter’s Committee for this year’s Catalyst Award,” Cook said. “Partnering with the Post in the aftermath of Jeff German’s murder was very meaningful and made an important statement about the power of collaborative journalism — and sending a message that important journalism can’t be silenced.”

Aston said she was honored to complete German’s project, a story she said Johnson “executed perfectly.”

“Jeff’s deep institutional knowledge, his years of experience and his tenacity as a reporter leaves our community a bit more hollow,” she said.

Aston also credited German’s colleagues in the Review-Journal’s investigative team, who’ve completed his other stories.

“Where (German) left a tangible void, they’ve stepped up with everything they have to continue work that affects this community, and I can’t think of a better way to honor Jeff than that,” she added.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on X.