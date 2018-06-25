Richard Harrison, ‘The Old Man’ of ‘Pawn Stars’ dies

Richard Harrison, the patriarch of the Harrison family and the driving force behind the History channel popular program “Pawn Stars” died.

Richard Harrison, the patriarch of the Harrison family and the driving force behind the History channel’s popular TV program “Pawn Stars,” has died. He was 77.

Harrison’s death was announced Monday morning on the Gold & Silver Pawn Facebook page.

The announcement said the Las Vegas resident “was surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully.”

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the HISTORY and @pawnstars family. He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor. Our thoughts are with the Harrison family during this difficult time pic.twitter.com/2lPb3jUazf — HISTORY (@HISTORY) June 25, 2018

Harrison, scaled back his “Pawn Stars” appearances about a year ago.

“It was a third career I’d never even imagined: military then real estate then TV star,” he told the Review-Journal through a publicist in January. As for what he’s enjoying most about his semiretirement, Harrison said, “spending more time with my wife and grandkids,” before joking, “and not working with Corey, Chum (Austin Russell) and Rick (Harrison, his son) every day.”

Corey Harrison, his grandson admitted in January that filming wasn’t the same since the often taciturn Richard wasn’t as active with the show, before laughing. “It wasn’t as if he was very active in the show when he was supposed to be active in it.”

Turning serious, Corey Harrison said of his grandfather, “I’m pretty sure when he came to Las Vegas, dead broke and opened up a buy-and-sell store, that being an international celebrity … was never even in his wildest dreams. Getting to see what he created turn into something out of this world, that’s really cool.”

