Rise in water use emphasizes need to follow seasonal rules, officials say

With Lake Mead only 33 percent full and runoff from the Rocky Mountains projected to be far below normal, water managers are pointing to lawns as something that can be controlled locally this summer.

Proper lawn care can be the antidote to this year’s growing water use figures in the Las Vegas area, officials said.

Compared with the same period last year, water use across the community has risen by 6 percent, translating to an increase of 2.2 billion gallons of water, according to a Southern Nevada Water Authority news release on Wednesday.

“The uptick in water use this year emphasizes the importance of following the seasonal water restrictions for grass irrigation, as well as the SNWA’s recommended schedule for drip-irrigated trees and plants,” water authority spokesman Bronson Mack said in a statement.

In the summer months, Southern Nevadans can water up to six days a week, but officials prohibit watering lawns from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. because of potential losses to the heat and high winds. Sunday is a no-go for watering no matter what season it is.

Violating these rules can result in a water waste fine if reported to the water authority. The punitive fee structure of “excessive use charges” remains in effect, meaning that customers of the Las Vegas Valley Water District — which does not include Henderson or North Las Vegas — could be charged extra if they use too much water.

Officials say that gradually increasing watering will cause less stress to trees and landscaping. Sprinklers should run for a maximum of 12 minutes per watering day, set in three, four-minute cycles, spaced one hour apart, according to the water authority.

“It is a good practice to run drip-irrigation two or three days per week through May,” Mack said. “Add a third or fourth watering day as temperatures increase from June to August to help keep landscapes healthy and manage monthly water bills.”

