Local Las Vegas

Rittenhouse appearance at gun event postponed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2023 - 2:31 pm
 
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys argue about the charges that will be presented ...
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys argue about the charges that will be presented to the jury during proceedings at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., in this Nov. 12, 2021 file photo. Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool, file)

Kyle Rittenhouse, the man who shot and killed two men during a protest against police violence in 2020, will no longer speak at a concealed firearms carry course at a Las Vegas public library this spring.

Firearms instructor and organizer Nephi “Khaliki” Oliva announced Monday he would be postponing Rittenhouse’s scheduled appearance at the “Talkin ’bout Guns” event scheduled for May 13 at the East Las Vegas Library, after Oliva learned Rittenhouse’s booking manager represents speakers from both sides of the gun control issue.

Rittenhouse’s booking manager, Brian Elliott, works for Premiere Speakers Bureau, which represents dozens of clients, including former basketball player Earvin “Magic” Johnson, former football player Emmitt Smith, football coach Deion Sanders and Anderson Cooper, Oliva said. Smith and Sanders joined other NFL Hall of Famers in pushing for gun control.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

