RJ launches reimagined Neon website, larger print entertainment guide

The new-look section has a fresh design and online experience, providing readers with easy access to all things entertainment, dining, culture, sports and more.

Neon has been connecting Southern Nevadans with the region’s entertainment scene since 1997. The Review-Journal’s guide to Las Vegas fun will be bigger, better and more thorough than ever starting today, with the rollout of the new website neon.lvrj.com and a more robust print section in the newspaper.

“The Las Vegas entertainment and dining scene is unlike any other city on the planet. So, our vastly expanded and user-friendly Neon will make a transformative mark, online and in print, in the Las Vegas media market,” said Keith Moyer, Review-Journal publisher and editor. “Neon more than ever before will be that one go-to source to discover everything happening in and around the entertainment capital of the world.”

The guide’s slogan is “Your Vegas. Your Vibe.”

The new-look Neon features:

— Entertainment and nightlife coverage from columnist John Katsilometes.

— The latest news and trends in dining from food writer Johnathan L. Wright.

— Music news and other features from Jason Bracelin.

— Stories about movies, TV and other aspects of pop culture, along with various Vegas weirdness, from Christopher Lawrence.

— And video content from longtime local media personality JJ Snyder, who has joined Neon as social media content creator and host.

“Finding fun things to do should be fun, too, so we built a website to do just that,” Review-Journal Managing Editor Anastasia Hendrix said. “Our all-in-one online event calendar is your ticket to adventure.”

That calendar, available at neon.lvrj.com, will help locals and visitors alike plan their free time with access to standing shows, traveling productions and other live events, on and off the Strip. Local groups, businesses and entertainers can submit their events directly to that calendar.

“Not only is lvrj.com by far the No. 1 news source for the Las Vegas Valley, but we also anticipate a record number of locals and visitors worldwide will visit neon.lvrj.com to plan their Vegas experiences,” said Jim Prather, the Review-Journal’s vice president of digital strategy.

Visitors to lvrj.com can access the new content by clicking the Neon logo at the top of the homepage. For even more engagement, follow Neon on Facebook, X, TikTok, Instagram and Threads.

The redesigned print edition can be found inside the Review-Journal every Friday and on news racks at grocery stores and convenience stores around the valley.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.