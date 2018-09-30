RJ wins commanding award haul, named best paper in Nevada

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s coverage of the horror, heroism and healing of the Oct. 1 mass shooting took top honors at the annual Nevada Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest banquet in Las Vegas on Saturday.
The Review-Journal received first-place awards for best digital breaking news story, best photo coverage, photo of the year and story of the year for its work documenting the first 24 hours after the event. Review-Journal reporters Rachel Crosby and Nicole Raz were recognized as journalist of the year and journalist of merit, respectively, for their individual work covering the story in the months that followed.
In total, the Review-Journal and its sister publications received 128 awards, including three general excellence awards. The Review-Journal, the Pahrump Valley Times and the Boulder City Review were recognized as the best newspapers in the state in their respective circulation categories.
“We’re proud the Review-Journal and its affiliated publications received so many honors. Our work really makes a difference in the lives of our readers,” Review-Journal Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer said. “We’ve built an incredible team and assembled the most talented and dedicated newsrooms in Nevada.”
The Review-Journal brought home 68 first-, second-, and third-place NPA awards this year, by far the most in the urban daily division. First-place awards resulting from coverage following the Las Vegas shooting included best feature writing, best explanatory journalism, best business feature, best news feature and best sports column writing.
“No journalist ever wishes to cover a story like this,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “But the Review-Journal had a solemn obligation to tell the world everything we could about the Oct. 1 shooting. We told the stories of victims, heroes and survivors. We examined the emergency response and fundraising like no one else did. We’re proud to be honored for our work.”
The entire Review-Journal staff received story of the year honors for the newspaper’s immediate coverage of the Oct. 1 attack.
“This story should and will likely be referenced for generations as the definitive coverage of the nation’s worst mass shooting,” the judge’s comments said. “For quality of reporting, I can’t think of how the reporters possibly could have turned over another stone or made this better.”
Crosby, who last year took home a journalist of merit award, received the outstanding journalist award. A general assignment reporter focusing on criminal justice, she led much of the Review-Journal’s reporting following the Oct. 1 shooting.
Crosby also won a first-place award for best news feature story and a second-place award for best local column for her Vegas Vice column.
“Ms. Crosby is clearly an outstanding journalist that stands above the rest,” the judges wrote. “The shooting and corruption among Vegas officials are pretty obvious areas one has to cover, but when it comes to the shooting especially, Ms. Crosby found intriguing ways to keep covering the story.”
The journalist of merit award, recognizing journalists with less than five years of experience, went to Raz, the Review-Journal’s business editor and former economic development reporter. Raz also won a first-place award with Review-Journal reporter Brian Joseph for best explanatory journalism for their reporting on fundraising for Oct. 1 shooting victims.
“This shows a deeper analysis of her coverage area and was surely of huge service to her readers,” said the judges’ comments regarding her stories.
Richard Brian, Chase Stevens, Chitose Suzuki and Benjamin Hager won the first-place award for best photo coverage.
The Review-Journal staff received the digital innovation award for its video studio and the variety of content produced there. The Review-Journal also received the coveted Freedom of the Press award for winning so many fights for public records that Nevada governments tried to keep away from public scrutiny.
“The Review-Journal has chronicled an impressive record over the course of the year in holding government agencies accountable, particularly during a time of great strife in Las Vegas,” one judge commented regarding the Freedom of the Press award.
The Review-Journal’s design staff swept in the awards for best graphic designer. Mark Antonuccio won first place, Severiano del Castillo Galvan and Wesley Rand took second place and Jose Antonio Morales earned third place. The Review-Journal also was recognized for best overall design.
Review-Journal education reporters Meghin Delaney and Amelia Pak-Harvey won the first-place award for best investigative story for their “Broken Trust” series, which looked at employee sexual misconduct against students in the Clark County School District.
In the sports division, columnist Ed Graney took top honors for best sports column, in part for his column titled “Tragedy hits home, Golden Knights unite LV,” which looked at how the hockey team helped Las Vegas residents following the Oct. 1 attack.
Review-Journal contributor John M. Glionna earned a first-place award for best non-staff story for his article on an activist who brought light to the inhabitants of Las Vegas’ tunnels. Glionna also took second- and third-place awards in the category.
Other categories swept by the Review-Journal included best headline writing, best feature writing and best news feature. Hager swept the best illustrated photo category by himself.
The newspaper’s advertising department also earned several awards, including first, second and third place for best online advertising and best in-house campaign. The Review-Journal also took first place for best print ad and best niche magazine. The Review-Journal’s Angela Johnson and David Sly won four first-place awards each, and Jorge Betancourt, Katie Short and Sal Serrano also won first-place awards.
The paper’s sister publications, which include the Boulder City Review, Luxury Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Business Press, the Pahrump Valley Times and the Tonopah Times-Bonanza, received 60 awards Saturday night.
The contest was judged by members of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.
2018 Nevada Press Association Better Newspaper Contest awards won by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and its sister publications
General Excellence
First Place: Urban Daily — Las Vegas Review-Journal
First Place: Intermediate — David Jacobs, Noah Cusick, Jeffrey Meehan, Robin Hebrock, Selwyn Harris, Jessica Beaudoin — Pahrump Valley Times
First Place: Community — Boulder City Review
———
Outstanding Journalist
First Place: Urban Daily — Rachel Crosby, Las Vegas Review-Journal
———
Journalist of Merit
First Place: Urban Daily — Nicole Raz, Las Vegas Review-Journal
First Place: Community — Robin Hebrock, Tonopah Times Bonanza
———
Story of the Year
First Place: Urban Daily — Staff, Las Vegas Review-Journal
———
Freedom of the Press
First Place: Urban Daily — Staff, Las Vegas Review-Journal
———
Community Service
Second Place: Urban Daily — Jeff German and Anita Hassan, Las Vegas Review-Journal
———
Best Feature Writing
First Place: Urban Daily — Colton Lochhead, Brian Joseph, Anita Hassan
Second Place: Urban Daily — Christopher Lawrence, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Third Place: Urban Daily — John Przybys, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Third Place: Intermediate — Robin Hebrock, Pahrump Valley Times
Second Place: Community — Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review
Third Place: Community — Celia Shortt Goodyear, Boulder City Review
———
Best Nonstaff Story
First Place: Urban Daily — John M. Glionna, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Second Place: Urban Daily — John M. Glionna, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Third Place: Urban Daily — John M. Glionna, Las Vegas Review-Journal
First Place: Intermediate — Robin Flinchum, Pahrump Valley Times
First Place: Community — Richard Stephens, Tonopah Times Bonanza
———
Best Business Spot News Story
First Place: Urban Daily — Richard N. Velotta, Las Vegas Review-Journal
First Place: Community — Daria Sokolova, Tonopah Times Bonanza
Second Place: Community — Jeffrey Meehan, Tonopah Times Bonanza
———
Best Business Feature
First Place: Urban Daily — Wade Tyler Millward, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Third Place: Urban Daily — Eli Segall, Las Vegas Review-Journal
First Place: Community — Jeffrey Meehan, Tonopah Times Bonanza
Third Place: Community — Celia Shortt Goodyear, Boulder City Review
———
Best News Feature Story
First Place: Urban Daily — Rachel Crosby, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Second Place: Urban Daily — Briana Erickson, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Third Place: Urban Daily — Briana Erickson and Henry Brean, Las Vegas Review-Journal
First Place: Intermediate — Selwyn Harris, Pahrump Valley Times
First Place: Community — Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review
Third Place: Community — Celia Shortt Goodyear, Boulder City Review
———
Best Local Non-staff Column
First Place: Urban Daily — Jane Ann Morrison , Las Vegas Review-Journal
First Place: Intermediate — Tim Burke, Pahrump Valley Times
———
Best Sports Spot News Story
Second Place: Intermediate — Vern Hee, Pahrump Valley Times
Third Place: Intermediate — Tom Rysinski, Pahrump Valley Times
First Place: Community — Vern Hee, Tonopah Times Bonanza
Third Place: Community — Tom Rysinski, Tonopah Times Bonanza
———
Best Sports Feature Writing
Second Place: Urban Daily — Ben Gotz, Las Vegas Review-Journal
First Place: Community — Tom Rysinski, Tonopah Times Bonanza
———
Best Sports Column
First Place: Urban Daily — Ed Graney, Las Vegas Review-Journal
First Place: Intermediate — Vern Hee, Pahrump Valley Times
———
Best Entertainment Writing
First Place: Urban Daily — Steve Bornfeld, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Second Place: Urban Daily — Carol Cling, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Second Place: Intermediate — Jeffrey Meehan, Pahrump Valley Times
First Place: Community — Jeffrey Meehan, Tonopah Times Bonanza
———
Best Critical Writing
First Place: Urban Daily — Christopher Lawrence, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Third Place: Urban Daily — Jason Bracelin, Las Vegas Review-Journal
———
Best Editorial Writing
Second Place: Urban Daily — Victor Joecks, Las Vegas Review-Journal
———
Best Editorial Page
Second Place: Community — Staff, Boulder City Review
———
Best Overall Design
First Place: Urban Daily — Staff, Las Vegas Review-Journal Staff
First Place: Intermediate — Jessica Beaudoin, Pahrump Valley Times
Second Place: Community — Jessica Beaudoin, Tonopah Times Bonanza
First Place: Community — Pam Killinsworth, Boulder City Review
Second Place: Urban Weeklies — Staff, Oscar Crespin, Jorge Betancourt, El Tiempo
———
Best Page One Design
Second Place: Urban Daily — Staff, Las Vegas Review-Journal
First Place: Intermediate —Jessica Beaudoin, Pahrump Valley Times
First Place: Community — Jessica Beaudoin, Tonopah Times Bonanza
———
Best News Photo Coverage
First Place: Urban Daily — Benjamin Hager, Chitose Suzuki, Richard Brian, Chase Stevens, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Third Place: Urban Daily — Richard Brian, Chase Stevens, Erik Verduzco, Benjamin Hager, Las Vegas Review-Journal
First Place: Community — Celia Shortt Goodyear, Boulder City Review
Second Place: Community — Paul Luisi, Boulder City Review
Third Place: Community — Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review
———
Best Feature Photo
First Place: Urban Daily — Richard Brian, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Second Place: Urban Daily — Richard Brian, Las Vegas Review-Journal
———
Best Portrait
First Place: Urban Daily — Benjamin Hager, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Third Place: Urban Daily — Benjamin Hager, Las Vegas Review-Journal
First Place: Community — Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review
Second Place: Community — Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review
———
Best Illustrated Photo
First Place: Urban Daily — Benjamin Hager, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Second Place: Urban Daily — Benjamin Hager, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Third Place: Urban Daily — Benjamin Hager, Las Vegas Review-Journal
———
Best Sports Photo
First Place: Community — Canaan Peterson, Boulder City Review
———
Best Digital Breaking News Story
First Place: Urban Daily — Review-Journal Staff, Las Vegas Review-Journal
First Place: Intermediate — Selwyn Harris and David Jacobs, Pahrump Valley Times
Second Place: Intermediate — David Jacobs and Jeffrey Meehan, Pahrump Valley Times
———
Best Digital Entertainment or Feature Storytelling
Third Place: Urban Daily — Rachel Aston, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Third Place: Urban Daily — Michael Quine, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Third Place: Intermediate — Selwyn Harris, Pahrump Valley Times
———
Best Digital News — Feature Storytelling
Third Place: Urban Daily — Michael Quine, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Digital Innovation
First Place: Urban Daily — Staff, Las Vegas Review-Journal
First Place: Community — David Jacobs, Tonopah Times Bonanza
———
Best Special Section (Editorial)
First Place: Urban Daily — Sports Staff, Las Vegas Review-Journal
———
Best Print Ad
First Place: Urban Daily — David Sly, Angela Johnson, Las Vegas Review-Journal
First Place: Intermediate — Heather Ruth, Pahrump Valley Times
———
Best Black & White Ad
First Place: Intermediate — Heather Ruth, Pahrump Valley Times
Second Place: Intermediate — Heather Ruth, Pahrump Valley Times
Third Place: Intermediate — Heather Ruth, ahrump Valley Times
First Place: Community — Heather Ruth, Tonopah Times Bonanza
Second Place: Community — Heather Ruth, Tonopah Times Bonanza
———
Best Special Section or Campaign (Advertising)
Second Place: Urban Daily — Cassie Osborn and Angela Johnson, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Second Place: Intermediate — Heather Ruth, Wilma Thompson, Gail Smith, Pamela Christie, Pahrump Valley Times
———
Best In-House Promotion
First Place: Urban Daily — Staff, David Sly, Angela Johnson, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Second Place: Urban Daily — Staff, David Sly, Angela Johnson, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Third Place: Urban Daily — Staff, David Sly, Angela Johnson, Las Vegas Review-Journal
First Place: Intermediate — Heather Ruth, Pahrump Valley Times
First Place: Community — Heather Ruth, Tonopah Times Bonanza
Third Place: Urban Weeklies — Jorge Betancourt, David Sly, Angela Johnson, El Tiempo Media Kit
———
Best Niche Magazine
First Place: Urban Daily, David Sly, Jorge Betancourt, Angela Johnson, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Second Place: Urban Daily — Rhodora Santiago, Oscar Crespin, David Sly, Angela Johnson, Las Vegas Review-Journal
———
Best Online Advertising
First Place: Urban Daily — Katie Short, David Sly, Angela Johnson, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Second Place: Urban Daily — Katie Short, David Sly, Angela Johnson, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Third Place: Urban Daily — Oscar Crespin, Angela Johnson, Las Vegas Review-Journal
First Place: Magazines — Sal Serrano, David Sly, Angela Johnson, Luxury Las Vegas
———
Best Headline Writing
First Place: Urban Daily — David Edwards, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Second Place: Urban Daily — George Riggle, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Third Place: Urban Daily — Paul Pearson, Las Vegas Review-Journal
First Place: Community — Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review
Third Place: Community — Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review
———
Best Podcast
Second Place: Urban Daily — Review-Journal Staff, Las Vegas Review-Journal
———
Best Graphic Designer
First Place: Urban Daily — Mark Antonuccio, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Second Place: Urban Daily — Severiano del Castillo Galvan and Wes Rand, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Third Place: Urban Daily — Jose Antonio Morales, Las Vegas Review-Journal
———
Best Local Column
Second Place: Urban Daily — Rachel Crosby, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Third Place: Urban Daily — Richard N. Velotta, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Second Place: Community — Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review
———
Best Investigative Story
First Place: Urban Daily — Meghin Delaney and Amelia Pak-Harvey, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Third Place: Urban Daily — Jeff German and Anita Hassan, Las Vegas Review-Journal
First Place: Community — Daria Sokolova, Tonopah Times Bonanza
Second Place: Community — Celia Shortt Goodyear, Boulder City Review
———
Best Breaking News Reporting
Second Place: Urban Daily — Todd Prince, Max Michor, Rio Lacanlale, Wade Millward, Henry Brean, Blake Apgar, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Second Place: Intermediate — Selwyn Harris, Pahrump Valley Times
First Place: Community — Celia Shortt Goodyear, Boulder City Review
Third Place: Community — Jeffrey Meehan, Tonopah Times Bonanza
———
Best Explanatory Journalism
First Place: Urban Daily — Nicole Raz and Brian Joseph, Las Vegas Review-Journal
First Place: Community — Daria Sokolova, Tonopah Times Bonanza
Third Place: Community — Hali Bernstein Saylor, Boulder City Review
———
Photo of the Year
First Place: Urban Daily — Chase Stevens, Las Vegas Review-Journal
———
Best Multiple Photo Essay
First Place: Urban Daily — Erik Verduzco, Las Vegas Review-Journal
———
Best Video Program or Series
First Place: Urban Daily — Rachel Aston, Las Vegas Review-Journal
Second Place: Urban Daily — Victor Joecks, Larry Mir, Tara Mack, Zac Pacleb, Nathan Asselin
———
Best Digital Business News
First Place: Intermediate — Jeffrey Meehan, Pahrump Valley Times
