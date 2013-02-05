ROAD ALERT: I-15 lane closures scheduled

Several southbound lanes of Interstate 15 will be closed from Lake Mead Boulevard to Cheyenne Avenue Tuesday night, beginning at 9 p.m. and reopening the next morning at 5:30 a.m., as bridge work on the North Fifth Street Arterial continues.

On Wednesday, several southbound lanes along the same stretch of I-15 will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Several southbound lanes will close again at 9 p.m. and reopen at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Several southbound and northbound lanes will close along that stretch Thursday at 9 p.m. and reopen at 5:30 a.m. Friday.