Road repairs may clog traffic around Red Rock Canyon

A cyclist rides along State Route 159 in front of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area outside Las Vegas in 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 15-mile stretch of State Route 159 will be subject to traffic delays for six weeks as crews fill cracks in the road, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Roadwork will be completed in both directions of State Route 159, between Blue Diamond Road to just east of the Red Rock National Recreation Area from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The restrictions begin Tuesday and last until March 1, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

A flagger and pilot car will escort vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians through construction zones, creating travel delays lasting up to 20 minutes, Illia said.

“Crack filling is done with a hot rubberized asphalt compound laid over existing blacktop that cures within 10 minutes of application,” Illia said. “It’s a fast and cost-effective pavement preservation solution that produces a smoother, more durable and longer lasting roadway.”

