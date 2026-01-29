Roads closed as police investigate ‘suspicious item’ in northwest Las Vegas
A “suspicious item” has prompted road closures in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.
The Metropolitan Police Department advised that police are investigating a “suspicious item” in the 4300 block of North Rancho Drive.
“Out of precaution, Rancho Drive has been closed between Landon Ridge Avenue and Craig Road,” police said in an email.
#FASTALERT
🚨Police Activity🚨
📍Rancho Dr
⛔️All NB & SB travel lanes on Rancho Dr between Craig Rd & Landon Rdg Ave are temporarily closed
⚠️Use alternative routes & avoid the area ! pic.twitter.com/Gqz7d1Xrcy
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 29, 2026
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.