57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Roads closed as police investigate ‘suspicious item’ in northwest Las Vegas

Police investigate a suspicious item Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in the 4300 block of North Rancho ...
Police investigate a suspicious item Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in the 4300 block of North Rancho Drive in Las Vegas. Rancho has been closed between Landon Ridge Avenue and Craig Road. (RTC FASTCam)
More Stories
Dani Garcia-White of Yukon Pizza prepares a pizza order at Vegas Test Kitchen in Las Vegas on S ...
Las Vegas pizza shop closing Friday to support national ICE protest
Police investigate a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, on Washington Avenue near ...
Motorcycle driver killed in crash Wednesday, Las Vegas police say
Shirley Raines livestreams while using a bedazzled bullhorn to organize one of her meals in the ...
Beauty 2 The Streetz founder, influencer found dead in Las Vegas
Boring Co. receives 1st Vegas Loop permit from city, opening up downtown Las Vegas expansion
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2026 - 10:36 am
 

A “suspicious item” has prompted road closures in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department advised that police are investigating a “suspicious item” in the 4300 block of North Rancho Drive.

“Out of precaution, Rancho Drive has been closed between Landon Ridge Avenue and Craig Road,” police said in an email.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES