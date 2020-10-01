99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Roads closed following critical-injury crash in southeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2020 - 4:20 pm
 

A motorcyclist was hospitalized and an intersection in southeast Las Vegas was closed Thursday afternoon following a crash.

Las Vegas police were called at 2:24 p.m. to the intersection of East Desert Inn Road and Backstage Boulevard, near Boulder Highway, after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Larry Hadfield.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries, but fatal crash detectives are investigating.

Hadfield said there were no signs of speed or impairment as of Thursday afternoon.

Desert Inn is closed between Boulder Highway and South Sandhill Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
2
Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M
Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M
3
Over 2K McCarran-based employees to be out of work starting Thursday
Over 2K McCarran-based employees to be out of work starting Thursday
4
Lawyer used cocaine with woman before her 2017 death, records show
Lawyer used cocaine with woman before her 2017 death, records show
5
1 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
1 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST