Roads closed following critical-injury crash in southeast Las Vegas

A motorcyclist was hospitalized and an intersection in southeast Las Vegas was closed Thursday afternoon following a crash.

(RTC Fast cameras)

A motorcyclist was hospitalized and an intersection in southeast Las Vegas was closed Thursday afternoon following a crash.

Las Vegas police were called at 2:24 p.m. to the intersection of East Desert Inn Road and Backstage Boulevard, near Boulder Highway, after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Larry Hadfield.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries, but fatal crash detectives are investigating.

Hadfield said there were no signs of speed or impairment as of Thursday afternoon.

Desert Inn is closed between Boulder Highway and South Sandhill Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.