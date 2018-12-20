Rollover crash forces lane closure on Highway 95 in Henderson

A single-car rollover crash briefly closed a northbound lane of traffic on Highway 95 near Henderson on Thursday afternoon.

The Chevy pickup, which landed upside down in the shoulder of the road, forced the Nevada Highway Patrol to close the outermost northbound lane of the highway near the Auto Show Drive exit at about 2:50 p.m., said spokesman Travis Smaka. No one was injured in the crash and the lane was reopened within an hour.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

