Rossi Ralenkotter, former longtime Las Vegas tourism chief, dies at 78

He is credited with helping to build the Las Vegas brand; he left the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority in 2018 amid scandal.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president Rossi Ralenkotter during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Las Vegas 51s future ball park in Summerlin, Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Rossi Ralenkotter, president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, during a meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Retired Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter waits in a courtroom with his wife, Mary Jo, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rossi Ralenkotter before the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame ceremony at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 11, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Longtime tourism icon Rossi Ralenkotter, who led an extensive campaign to turn Las Vegas into the world’s top visitor destination, has died, officials announced Friday. He was 78.

As CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Ralenkotter became the face of tourism in Southern Nevada and one of the state’s most dynamic and powerful figures until his abrupt departure from public life under the weight of scandal.

When Ralenkotter sat down with the Review-Journal in March 2013 to discuss his 40-year employment anniversary with the tax-funded LVCVA, he was upbeat and quick to point out the city’s appeal in the tourism market.

“They want the excitement of the brand of Las Vegas,” he said. “No one is ever going to be able to duplicate that. And that will be part of our success as we go into the future.”

Ralenkotter marveled at how fast time had passed during his long association with the LVCVA.

“I consider myself to be extremely lucky to be here all those years,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like 40. I always tell people I’ll be here another 40.”

But he made it only another five years, until September 2018, when he retired amid a criminal investigation into the misuse of Southwest Airlines gift cards provided to the LVCVA to help promote Las Vegas. Ralenkotter himself had used $17,000 in gift cards on personal travel that he ended up paying back. The allegations surfaced amid a years-long Review-Journal investigation into the agency’s excessive spending of tax dollars.

Despite his tarnished reputation, LVCVA board members gave him roaring applause, a video tribute and a $455,000 financial package when they voted to approve his retirement. Some members had trouble accepting that he was leaving. At the time of his departure, his public annual salary approached nearly $1 million with benefits and other perks.

“I think it’s time for me to move on,” Ralenkotter told the board. “We (should) stop criticizing the LVCVA in this community and we (should) start celebrating the LVCVA in this community.”

A year after his retirement, Ralenkotter was charged criminally with two other LVCVA executives in the Southwest Airlines gift card case. Felony charges were dropped and he ended up pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of violation by a public officer.

He did not serve any prison time, but agreed to pay the state in a separate ethics case more than $24,000 in fines for using his position to enrich himself.

Held many roles at LVCVA

Yet throughout his career at the LVCVA, Ralenkotter was known for working tirelessly to promote Las Vegas, from his early days as a research analyst in 1973, through his years as chief marketing officer, and then while at the helm of the agency beginning in 2004.

He was media savvy and keenly aware of the value of a good pitch. During his tenure, the convention authority cemented its ties to the state’s top marketing firm, R&R Advertising (now R&R Partners), run by his good friend, political guru Billy Vassiliadis.

As Las Vegas thrust itself into the forefront of tourism, Ralenkotter became more powerful in the political arena. He used his access to large sums of public tourism funding, connections with the LVCVA’s board members — who were local elected officials and business executives — and relationships with major casinos to give the LVCVA unprecedented government influence. At same time, he became a player on the national tourism scene, serving on the boards of several prestigious travel industry groups.

Ralenkotter was also instrumental in turning Las Vegas into a premier site for national conventions and a mecca for professional sports.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Ralenkotter and his family moved to Las Vegas in 1951 from Newport, Kentucky, which is near Cincinnati. He was a lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan and played baseball at Bishop Gorman High School, where he graduated. He received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Arizona State in 1969 and a master’s degree in business administration at UNLV in 1973.

Ralenkotter was honored locally and nationally for his work in tourism.

On Sept. 19, 2025, the Las Vegas Aviators gave out a Ralenkotter bobblehead in honor of his support for Triple-A baseball, both at the LVCVA-operated Cashman Field and at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin. Ralenkotter was instrumental in getting the Summerlin ballpark built and opened in 2019.

On March 24, 2016, at a time when he was inducted into the Nevada Business Hall of Fame at UNLV, then-Gov. Brian Sandoval issued a proclamation declaring the day in honor of Ralenkotter.

The proclamation said it was made “with deep appreciation and respect for his leadership and lasting contributions to Las Vegas and to the Silver State, whose story he has helped write.”

He was recognized as UNLV’s Outstanding Alumnus of the Year in 2008. The next year, UNLV honored Ralenkotter as a Distinguished Nevadan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German contributed to this report before he was murdered in 2022.